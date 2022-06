The move to the ACC will always be a tortured one for Syracuse fans. Of course, everyone realizes the survival of the program as a Power 5 football school meant it was a necessity. Had the Orange not jumped ship to the ACC it would have been left for dead like UConn, scrambling for a home for football, taking a massive step back in the American (or another cut-rate league) and forever playing catchup in all programs.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO