Saint Michael, MN

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a...

Dan Murphy
3d ago

Wait, he's a felon and has weapons? So all the background checks did absolutely no good?? he STILL has guns?? No way!?!?!

CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Minnesota River in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A fisherman made an alarming discovery Saturday morning when he found a body floating in the Minnesota River in Shakopee.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a body that was found upstream from The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee at 10:59 a.m.Sheriff's deputies, police and fire officials worked together to recover the body.The name of the deceased has not been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death. The SCSO says no foul play is suspected.The incident is under investigation.
SHAKOPEE, MN
ktbb.com

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

(ST. MICHAEL, Minn.) -- A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were verbally...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

19-year-old man dies in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died early Saturday morning from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis police found him while responding to a ShotSpotter alert. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Lowry and Aldrich avenues just after midnight on Saturday. Police were soon then told that a 911 caller reported a man was down behind a home on 31st Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman arrested after shooting near Loring Park; none hurt

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in custody following a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:36 a.m. on 15th Street West. Upon arriving, officers found a woman matching the suspect description. The 31-year-old woman, who was sitting in a car, ran from the officers before they caught and arrested her. A gun was recovered.According to investigators, preliminary information suggests an argument between several people escalated to gunfire. No injuries were reported.Two other shootings were reported in Minneapolis overnight. A 19-year-old was shot and killed early in north Minneapolis and another man was critically wounded after a shooting in a downtown parking ramp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Twin Cities Targeted for Extra Traffic Patrols This Weekend

St. Paul, MN (KROC AM News) - State troopers are planning to crack down on dangerous drivers in the Twin Cities this weekend. The State Patrol will conduct its second round of high-intensity patrols from Friday afternoon until Sunday evening. The first round targeted the Brainerd Lakes area last month, when troopers reportedly stopped nearly 800 motorists. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety provided a breakdown of the stops:
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
RANDALL, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
Bring Me The News

30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town in central Minnesota

The nearly stationary thunderstorms that hammered central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning left the small town of Randall under water. Located about 50 miles north of St. Cloud, the town of 580 residents was inundated with heavy rain, resulting in the evacuation of around 30 residents, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans Asked to Leave Porch Lights on in Honor of Missing Long Prairie Woman

Minnesotans are being asked to leave their porch lights on overnight this weekend in honor of Jodi Huisentruit. On June 27th, 2022 it will mark the 27th anniversary of Long Prairie woman Jodi Huisentruit being abducted on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa. This year is especially hard considering Jodi was 27 when she was taken. The team that has dedicated its time to solving this case, FindJodi, is asking people to leave their porch lights on through June 27th in memory of the missing news anchor.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested after kidnapping woman at workplace, holding her for hours inside Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will for several hours inside his home. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the woman, who knew the man, was able to break free around 3:30 p.m., when she fled the home and got neighbors to call for help. The 911 caller reported what happened as a domestic assault. Officers responded to the neighborhood and stopped the man as he was driving way. He was arrested without incident. The victim told officers that the man kidnapped her around 6 a.m. while she was arriving at her workplace in nearby Plymouth. The man drove her to his home in the north Minneapolis suburb, where he held the woman against her will for roughly nine hours. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

Nearly stationary thunderstorms dumped huge rain totals on central Minnesota Thursday night, and more rain and storms continue to impact the area Friday morning with more expected Friday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office posted pictures. "Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to...
RANDALL, MN
