Grand Forks, ND

Memory Fireworks is Open in Grand Forks!

By Abby Black
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemory Fireworks is open in Grand Forks! For over 40 years Memory Fireworks has embraced the 3L’s – LARGEST selection, LOWEST prices and LOCALLY...

knoxradio.com

KNOX News Radio

GF Fair open for business and fun

The 2022 version of the Grand Forks County Fair continues. From thrill rides and games to exhibits and entertainment Fair Manager Jeanie Berns says the goal is to offer something for everyone. Berns says this year they have over a dozen food vendors in addition to those supplied on the midway. “We see 30 to 50,000 (attendance) on average. We live or die by the weather. It is North Dakota so give us 10 minutes and the weather will change.”
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

Friday night storms in Red River Valley

FARGO – A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains were reported at many locations.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF County deals with broken pipe

A foul smell in the Grand Forks Courthouse basement has been traced back to a broken sewer pipe. County Administrator Tom Ford informed county commissioners this week that a 40 foot section of the line is rotting and cracked. He says fixing the broken line will cost around $7,500 dollars. The money will come out of the capital improvement budget.
GRAND FORKS, ND
flyfishings.art

Interstate Batteries Grand Forks

Interstate Batteries Grand Forks. We offer battery testing and replacement for cars and boats. 3450 south 42nd street grand forks, nd 58201. Outrageously dependable service and products since 1950, interstate batteries offers quality batteries, industry leading expertise, and superior customer service. 5500 gateway dr grand forks 58201. Find over 27 million businesses in the united states on the official yellow pages directory website.
GRAND FORKS, ND
City
Prairie Rose, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
KNOX News Radio

Xcel caps downtown GF gas leak

A cut gas line near downtown Grand Forks forced the evacuation of several nearby businesses this morning. The Grand Forks Fire Department was notified of the break around 8:15 a.m. in the alley behind North 3rd Street. The GFFD says a construction team doing some excavation work on a building hit the line. There were no injuries. Xcel Energy crews were able to cap the leak.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF Fire displaces three people

A fire last night ( Saturday) destroyed a shed and forced three people from a mobile home. The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 5218 Circle Dr. North shortly before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to find a shed in the back of the property fully involved and that fire had spread to the mobile home.
GRAND FORKS, ND
#Forks#4th Of July#Light Up The Sky#Potato
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
KNOX News Radio

GFFD releases cause of home fire

The Grand Forks Fire Department says an electrical cord attached to an air conditioning unit is to blame for a house fire on Wednesday. Crews were called to 1819 North 4th Street around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the back of the residence. As firefighters entered the structure they encountered heavy smoke and flames. The fire was quickly extinguished.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

City dump truck damages UND skywalk

A UND skywalk over University Avenue was damaged by a city vehicle this (Fri) morning. UND officials say around 4:00 AM, a westbound city dump truck, with its dumpster apparently raised too high, struck the underside of the skywalk near Princeton Street… causing visible damage to the skywalk’s east side.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
News Break
Politics
KNOX News Radio

Rescue teams search Red River for missing man

The search continues for a male individual who jumped into the Red River on Wednesday. The East Grand Forks (MN) Police Department reports officers were called to 208 2nd Avenue NW shortly after 4:00 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person. Authorities say the man voluntarily left the area and said he was returning to Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
KNOX News Radio

Global Hawk Block-30s to transfer to Grand Sky

The U-S Air Force will retire its Global Hawk Block-30 fleet and transfer all twenty aircraft to Grand Sky in Grand Forks to be converted for use in a hypersonic missile testing program. Sen. John Hoeven announced that Air Force leadership has affirmed its commitment to make additional investments in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 24, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Ryan Oliver Aune, 31, of Fertile, for Receiving Stolen Property. Mohamed Ali Farah, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court.
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

TRF Man Cited for Tampering with Vehicles

A Thief River Falls area man has been cited for tampering with a motor vehicle following an incident reported last night. Travis Bruce Johnson, (23) was cited after police were called to 1601 US Highway 59 South, on a report of suspicious activity. An off-duty deputy allegedly observed Johnson tugging on vehicle door handles.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN

