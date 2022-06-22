Urgent dessert recall: These 4 delicious desserts can make you very sick

The massive JIF peanut butter recall from a few weeks ago continues to trigger additional recalls. We’ve already seen several types of desserts made with peanut butter pulled from stores following the peanut butter recall, and that’s because the JIF products are responsible for a Salmonella outbreak in the US. The newest JIF-related recall involves various types of desserts from Deskins Candies.

These delicious desserts contain JIF peanut butter. Therefore, they’re dangerous to consume, as the products come with the same risk of illness as other products containing potentially contaminated JIF peanut butter.

Deskins Candies recall

Deskins Candies announced a recall for several dessert products this week. The list includes Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Fudge, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter No-Bake, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Pinwheel, and Deskins Candies Chocolate No-Bake.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement at this link.

The Deskins Candies desserts are available in clear containers, as seen in the images below. Furthermore, these are the identifiers you should be on the lookout for to determine whether the products are part of the recall:

Peanut butter Fudge – UPC 7 33980 12311 7; expiration date 6/26

Peanut butter No Bakes – UPC 7 33980 12331 7; expiration date 6/21

Chocolate No Bakes – UPC 7 33980 12334 7; expiration date 6/26

Peanut butter Pinwheel – UPC 7 33980 12314 7; expiration date 6/16

Moreover, the company provided information about the distributors that sold the products in the recall. These are the locations where the desserts were available before the recall:

Merchants Distributor Inc Hickory, NC

Kroger Salem, VA

Grants Supermarket West Virginia and Virginia

Goodsons Supermarket West Virginia

Deskins Candies recall: Peanut Butter Fudge. Image source: Deskins Candies via FDA

Salmonella infection risk

Salmonella is dangerous as it can cause severe and sometimes fatal symptoms in young children, frail or elderly people, and the immunocompromised. Healthy people can experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In rare cases, the infection can move to the bloodstream and cause additional complications including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

As a result, detection of the Salmonella bacteria in foods and drinks routinely triggers product recalls. The JIF peanut butter contamination is one such example.

The FDA has linked the JIF products to a Salmonella outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has its own investigation of the outbreak.

While JIF peanut butter has been linked to 16 cases of salmonellosis, Deskins Candies hasn’t received any reports of cases connected to its desserts. However, the recalled products still pose a risk of infection.

Also, people who get sick from Salmonella often don’t realize when or how they were infected.

Deskins Candies recall: Peanut Butter Pinwheel. Image source: Deskins Candies via FDA

What you should do

The manufacturer advises customers who purchased any of the Deskins Candies in the recall not to eat them. Also, buyers can return the products for a full refund. They can also destroy the products and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Salmonella.

Also, people who have experienced symptoms consistent with a Salmonella infection should reach out to a doctor for a proper diagnosis.

Customers should also keep an eye on this handy FDA resource: A recalls page that lists all the products tied to the JIF peanut butter recall.

Finally, make sure you read the Deskins Candies recall announcement in full. It’s available at this link, offering contact information for the manufacturer and additional product images.