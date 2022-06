Due to multiple different contributing factors like elevated inflation, the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates, crypto has had another bad start to June. This has seen some of the crypto giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum go down more than 35 per cent, with Bitcoin being at its lowest point in 18 months. Crypto experts all saw the massive drop of stablecoin TerraUSD at the beginning of May, so some analysts would say they predicted this bearish run would come.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO