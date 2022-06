Rochester, NY – Travis Blankenhorn once again came up clutch for the Syracuse Mets, hitting a go-ahead two-run double in the eight as Syracuse beat the Rochester Red Wings, 5-4, on Saturday night at Frontier Field. The Mets have now guaranteed themselves at least a split of the six-game series in Rochester, taking three out of the first five games this week. Syracuse has also ensured a winning road trip, having taken four out of the six games at the Norfolk Tides last week.

