A record number of summer job opportunities are available to New Yorkers in a variety of industries, in every region of the state. From amusement parks and restaurants to farms and summer camps, the New York State Department of Labor’s Seasonal Job Bank already has over 15,000 jobs posted with more to come as we roll into the summer months. New Yorkers can access the Seasonal Job Bank here.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO