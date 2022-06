MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are more questions than answers as a community struggles to make sense of the shooting death of a four-year-old boy in Germantown. Investigators have released new information about the shooting involving a four-year-old boy in Germantown. They believe it might have been an accidental shooting. It’s something community leaders believe is happening far too often. “It makes […]

GERMANTOWN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO