Chillicothe, MO

Norborne man threatens to kill a Chillicothe physician, charged with terroristic threat

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Norborne man has been charged in Livingston County with felony first-degree terroristic threat after threatening to kill a Chillicothe doctor on June 21st. No bond is allowed for 52-year-old Kent Allen Milligan....

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Friday, June 24th

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the middle portion of June includes:. June 10th, a fraud investigation where a citizen’s identity was stolen. The victim learned of the incident when a new card was received in the mail. June 16th a traffic stop for a non-moving violation....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
New Troopers In Troop H

Two new troopers have been assigned to Troop H, in Northwest Missouri. Troopers Saxton W. Pliley and Jackson D. Schmedding will report for duty on July 11th. Trooper Pliley, is from Jamesport and has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb counties. Trooper Saxton served in the United States Marine Corps from 2017 to 2021, where he obtained the rank of corporal.
JAMESPORT, MO
Booked Into The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two from Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on June 22nd, one on a stealing charge and another on a probation violation and misdemeanor charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Cook was arrested by the Trenton Police Department and has been charged with felony stealing $750 or more....
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri man sentenced to 15 Years in prison for three bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for robbing three banks within a period of about a month in Lee’s Summit, Kansas City, and Odessa. Hubert J. Holmes, 61, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Holmes was sentenced as a career offender.
ODESSA, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Belton man sentenced for illegally possessing guns, drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young man from Belton has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and crack cocaine. Keylan L. Williams, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and eight months in prison without parole. In December of 2021, he pleaded guilty...
BELTON, MO

