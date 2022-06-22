ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports two arrested in one of the largest drug busts in county history

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a follow-up investigation on June 20th, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports that one of the county’s largest drug arrests was made. Caldwell County...

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Friday, June 24th

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
UPDATE: Woman caught smuggling after 4 county car chase

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – After making a traffic stop, Lyon County Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit and standoff on Saturday. Deputies were performing a traffic stop at 6:22 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 when the driver, Rebecca Estrada, 39, of New Mexico, resisted arrest and fled the scene. The pursuit continued through Coffey, […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two from Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on June 22nd, one on a stealing charge and another on a probation violation and misdemeanor charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Cook was arrested by the Trenton Police Department and has been charged with felony stealing $750 or more....
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants was Arrested in Livingston County on Thursday

A Chillicothe wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested in Livingston County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 10:46 A.M. they arrested 53-year-old Patrick W. Evans who was wanted on both a Livingston County warrant for resisting an officer and a Chillicothe Police Department warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
2 injured in overnight crash involving stolen motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries and another person is suffering from serious injuries after an overnight crash involving a stolen motorcycle. According to police, the incident happened around 3:50 a.m. when the driver and passenger of a stolen orange and black Tao Motors motorcycle were traveling westbound on Mexico […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For June 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd Street, in reference to a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kevin Dawson. Dawson reported $150 was stolen from his wallet that was in a locker. There have been no arrests made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
Missouri man sentenced to 15 Years in prison for three bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for robbing three banks within a period of about a month in Lee’s Summit, Kansas City, and Odessa. Hubert J. Holmes, 61, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Holmes was sentenced as a career offender.
ODESSA, MO
Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO

