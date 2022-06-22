Obituary & Services: Alan Ray Nibarger

Paula Suzanne Miller, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri. Paula was born the daughter of Paul Maston and Mildred Lavonne (Dockery) Henderson on September 7, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to David Miller on August 26, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as an activity director for Fountains Corp, Indiana Hills, and John Knox Village. Paula was a member of the Adams Association of Activity Directors and served as past president of the National Association of Activity Professionals. She was an avid crafter, and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and making flower arrangements. Paula loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, planning themed parties, taking nursing home residents out on excursions, and traveling with her husband, David.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO