Chillicothe, MO

Obituary & Services: Alan Ray Nibarger

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Ray Nibarger, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan was born the son of Glen Richard and Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger on February 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps....

www.kttn.com

