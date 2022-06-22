Jon Gruden’s lawyer: Roger Goodell’s testimony shows NFL is still resisting actual accountability

It rarely happens. As explained in Playmakers, it should happen more often. The best prospects in any given draft, destined to be selected by a potentially hapless franchise, should always consider making a power play in the hopes of landing with a better team. In the past 40 years, however, it’s only happened twice: John Elway in 1982, and Eli Manning in 2004. (In 1986, Bo Jackson told the Buccaneers to not make him the first overall pick. They did anyway. He played baseball before the Raiders took a seventh-round flier on Bo the following year.)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO