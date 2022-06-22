Jon Gruden’s lawyer: Roger Goodell’s testimony shows NFL is still resisting actual accountability
Many are watching carefully Commissioner Roger Goodell’s testimony before Congress. The lawyers who represent former Raiders coach Jon Gruden are watching and listening. “It was apparent from Commissioner Goodell’s testimony today that the NFL is still resisting actual accountability and is only willing to be selectively transparent,” attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner said...profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 3