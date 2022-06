MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are asking for your help in finding an SUV that allegedly hit a person on their bike in Montour Falls. State Police says that on June 14th at around 6:45 PM while traveling west on State Route 224 in Montour Falls, the SUV allegedly hit a person on their bike causing minor injuries.

MONTOUR FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO