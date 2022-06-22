ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberling City, MO

Kimberling City Mo. community collecting donations for families who lost everything in Buttonwood Center fire Tuesday

KYTV
 3 days ago

Meteorologist Bruce Thomas shares his First Alert...

www.ky3.com

KYTV

Marshfield, Mo. family among those benefiting from national camp for children of fallen firefighters

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Each year, around 100 firefighters die in the line of duty across the country, leaving behind grieving families, loved ones, and children. And since 2012, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has sponsored a unique summer camp for those children to help them cope with their loss. It’s like any other summer camp, except everyone in attendance shares one thing in common—a heavy heart.
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Webster County deputies capture man on the run from Stone County, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Webster County authorities captured a man wanted out of Stone County, Mo. Deputies arrested Jordan Tinker, 25, after a short pursuit. Investigators wanted him for nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from officers in Christian County, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County. Those events triggered a manhunt in the Reeds Spring Junction area.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police arrest man for breaking into two Springfield homes, setting one on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield and setting one of them on fire. The incident happened Saturday around 6 p.m. Investigators say officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of East Dale Street after a woman reported surveillance video caught the man stealing items inside the home. When officers arrived, they said he then set the house on fire. He escaped on foot. He then broke into another home on Pickwick with people inside it.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

4th of July Celebrations: Fireworks laws around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner and many celebrations around the Ozarks are starting. If you plan on setting off your own fireworks there’s a few things you should know. Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs and night crawlers. Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine you up to $500.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Crash in Barry County leads to serious injuries

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Barry County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 76, just south of Cassville at 3:45 a.m. on June 25. Investigators say 26-year-old Mariah Sweaney missed a...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Crane women ejected, serious injured in motorcycle crash

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.
GALENA, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fire decimates Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City

Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KYTV

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is hiring 911 dispatchers

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants you to help save lives by being the voice that someone hears first when they call 911. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said they need full-time 911 operators and is looking for people who know how to multi-task and become the first line when people are in need.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Branson two vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured

Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Fourth of July fireworks to light up area skies

The time has come once again to wear your best red, white and blue outfits, wave our flags and to gather communities together to celebrate the birth of our country. The Fourth of July is just over a week away and we have the scope of several area locations which are hosting fireworks displays and Fourth of July activities.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

City Utilities warns customers of scam calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City Utilities has issued another warning to customers to beware of scam callers that appear to have the same phone number as the utility provider. This warning comes just over two weeks since their last issuance, when City Utilities said they had calls from residents of Nixa and Ozark reporting scam calls despite […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News Break
Politics
KYTV

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of Billings, Mo. issues advisory

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings, Mo. issued a boil water advisory on Friday. City leaders say the system lost pressure. Crews restored the pressure. They issued the advisory out of precaution. People are told to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or to make...
BILLINGS, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Lavender Falls Farm

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

United Way of the Ozarks hosts the 30th Day of Caring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers across the Ozarks spent Thursday at nonprofits for the United Way’s Day of Caring. The event marked 30 years. Day of Caring encourages volunteers to make nonprofit locations safer and more comfortable for the people they serve. This is the first “normal” Day of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

