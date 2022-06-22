Kimberling City Mo. community collecting donations for families who lost everything in Buttonwood Center fire Tuesday

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner and many celebrations around the Ozarks are starting. If you plan on setting off your own fireworks there’s a few things you should know. Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs and night crawlers. Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine you up to $500.

OZARK, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO