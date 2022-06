It seems Kyrie Irving has prepared a contingency plan should the contract talks with the Brooklyn Nets not go his way. If the NBA star has to leave Brooklyn, he's named 6 other teams he'd do a sign-and-trade with. These teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Nick Wright decides which teams are the best fit, and which of these teams are just wishful thinking.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO