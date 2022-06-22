ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Olive U Mediterranean Grill Expanding

By Ross McWaters
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago

South Florida native brand is further extending its roots in the area. What Now on Wednesday came across a plan review filed with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation confirming the brand’s new unit.

Expect to find the location at 2535 FL-7, where it will be just outside the Mall at Wellington Green. At this address, the Mediterranean joint will neighbor the eateries: Chili’s Bar & Grill, Mole Cantina Mexicana and Dunkin’ Donuts.

When the new unit will open is unclear. The plan review filing was approved with provisions on June 1, which suggests that the brand is in the planning or early construction phase of this unit, but this is unconfirmed. What Now Miami reached out to brand president Abdul Aburmaieleh for more details, but we have yet to hear back at this time.

The Olive U Mediterranean Grill mission is simple: to provide people in search of fast, healthy food with the perfect place to eat. Per their website : “Sometimes, you only have time to grab a quick bite, and while fast food is convenient, it’s typically very unhealthy. Olive U Mediterranean Grill aims to change that.”

Follow their social media .



Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mediterranean#Fast Food#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Mall#Bar Grill#Mole Cantina Mexicana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
158
Followers
84
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy