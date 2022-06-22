Olive U Mediterranean Grill Expanding

South Florida native brand is further extending its roots in the area. What Now on Wednesday came across a plan review filed with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation confirming the brand’s new unit.

Expect to find the location at 2535 FL-7, where it will be just outside the Mall at Wellington Green. At this address, the Mediterranean joint will neighbor the eateries: Chili’s Bar & Grill, Mole Cantina Mexicana and Dunkin’ Donuts.

When the new unit will open is unclear. The plan review filing was approved with provisions on June 1, which suggests that the brand is in the planning or early construction phase of this unit, but this is unconfirmed. What Now Miami reached out to brand president Abdul Aburmaieleh for more details, but we have yet to hear back at this time.

The Olive U Mediterranean Grill mission is simple: to provide people in search of fast, healthy food with the perfect place to eat. Per their website : “Sometimes, you only have time to grab a quick bite, and while fast food is convenient, it’s typically very unhealthy. Olive U Mediterranean Grill aims to change that.”

