Public Health

Is this the end for Covid jabs? Most Aussies WON'T be asked to get another shot because there's no point, new health minister says

By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia, Aap
 4 days ago

Australians under 65 will not be asked to get fourth Covid jabs because there's no evidence they will help, Health Minister Mark Butler has said.

The government will on Thursday launch a new advertising campaign to urge six million Australians to get their third dose of a vaccine as we head further into winter.

The campaign will also urge over 65s to get their fourth doses but younger Australians do not need to bother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsUk9_0gIivMwo00
Australians under 65 will not be asked to get fourth Covid jabs because there's no evidence they will help, Health Minister Mark Butler has said

'The benefits of the vaccine for younger people do not warrant the decision that they have a fourth dose made available to them,' Mr Butler told reporters in Canberra.

'There's a general acceptance that there's no evidence right now that the fourth dose is particularly called for for younger people who don't have compromised immunity.

Referring to the government's expert advisory panel, he added: 'The ATAGI has made it clear that it will continue to monitor these developments over time.

'But, at the moment, the advice is that the proper age threshold of 65 and we've accepted that advice.'

The $11 million 'take on winter' ad blitz will target the Indigenous community, as well as parents of children aged five to 11 years old.

'If you have only had two doses of the vaccine, you are not fully protected,' Mr Butler said.

'We're still seeing an enormous loss of life, enormous dislocation and massive pressure on our health and our hospital systems, and on top of that, influenza has returned to the country as well.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Weajh_0gIivMwo00
Australian Health Minister Mark Butler speaks to media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra

The health minister also spruiked two oral anti-viral treatments for Covid-19 which he wants more vulnerable Australians to access.

Timing is critical to get the best results and older Australians as well as people with underlying medical conditions should have a Covid plan in place with their GPs, he said.

Mr Butler also encouraged Australians to get a flu shot as health professionals and hospitals report increasing numbers of people seeking treatment for respiratory illness.

While Australia was through the worst of the pandemic, the health minister said there was still a large number of cases across the country.

There were more than 3,000 patients in hospital with Covid-19 - representing one in 20 hospital beds - and about 300 deaths from the virus each week, he said

The vaccination rate among five to 11-year-olds is about 40 per cent for two doses, compared with about 80 per cent for 12 to 15-year-olds.

The new campaign was crucial for vaccine uptake among the Indigenous population, given their uptake rate was up to 20 per cent lower than the general population, Mr Butler said.

The health minister also stressed the need for the fourth dose rate to increase among those in aged care, with just 54 per cent of residents in the sector having had their second booster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrnW7_0gIivMwo00
While Australia was through the worst of the pandemic, the health minister said there was still a large number of cases across the country

'We have to do better, we have to get that rate up and protect the most vulnerable Australians that we have in this community,' he said.

It comes as experts say more Covid variants are likely to emerge in Australia, but do not believe them to be cause for concern.

'It could be a further descendant of Omicron but it could also be something that looks closer to Delta or one of the earliest strains,' University of Sydney's Megan Steain said.

'But we've got a lot more resources now to handle this virus. Rather than the stricter measures, we need to use booster doses, particularly in vulnerable populations, as well as antivirals.'

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 9472 cases, 26 deaths, 1499 in hospital with 51 in ICU

Victoria: 7769 cases, 24 deaths, 402 in hospital with 29 in ICU

Queensland: 4802 cases, six deaths, 497 in hospital with seven in ICU

Tasmania: 1157 cases, one death, 45 in hospital with three in ICU

NT: 248 cases, no deaths, 12 in hospital with one in ICU

WA: 5770 cases, two deaths, 259 in hospital with nine in ICU

SA: 2686 cases, four deaths, 223 in hospital with seven in ICU

ACT: 1085 cases, no deaths, 85 in hospital with one in ICU

