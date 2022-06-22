ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lovers command the stage in outdoor theater

By Bridgette Redman
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

Act I: Fated lovers use gender-neutral pronouns in modern outdoor Shakespeare

Director Kevin O’Callaghan is bringing “Romeo and Juliet” into today’s world with two families of warring political ideologies blind to the love between their children, including a non-binary Romeo who uses the pronouns “they/them,” as does the character of Benvolio.

“It’s going to be unlike any (Romeo and Juliet) that they’ve seen before,” O’Callaghan said of the audiences who come to this week’s shows. “I hope they’ll be able to relate to it in a modern, contemporary way that starts conversations about what’s happening in our country and in our world.”

The shows take place at 7 p.m. June 22-26 at Lansing Community College’s Outdoor Amphitheater. Shows are free, though donations to the theater scholarship fund are always welcomed. It is the first performance in the Summer Under the Stars series which will also include Dance Lansing in late July and “Wiley and the Hairy Man” in August.

O’Callaghan has cast several women in male roles and made their characters female. One example of this is Laura Nguyen playing the part of Tybalt. While gender-neutral casting of actors is common in Shakespeare, it is less common to change the gender of the characters. Part of how the LCC production can do this is because it is being set in modern times.

The show opens with a protest—the two families taking opposite sides. It is something that O’Callaghan, who is new to LCC, had to spend a lot of time coordinating with campus security to make sure it was both safe and that people walking by didn’t call the police about.

“I hope it makes people think that we don’t have to follow all the rules that someone made up one time a long time ago,” O’Callaghan said. “We should challenge those.”

Directing a show outdoors comes with challenges, but O’Callaghan said the students, community cast members and guest artists have all contributed to making the show happen.

“The students want to help with everything,” O’Callaghan said. “The whole company has banded together to make things happen, which is the thing I love about this art form.”

He gave an example of the actor playing the nurse. He asked her if she could make some protest signs that had topical things happening in the world today. She came back the next day with hand-drawn signs, highly visual ones that he said blew him away.

“They all bring something so special and unique to the process,” O’Callaghan said, explaining that while the students are learning from him, he’s also learning from them.

O’Callaghan recognizes not everyone will like him experimenting with a classic—especially incorporating LGBT+ elements.

“Some people are going to be upset, but that’s just part of the job,” O’Callaghan said. “You don’t make choices just for the sake of testing boundaries, but if the art isn’t challenging everyone involved, then what are you doing?”

Act II: Starlight Theater stages outdoor production of ‘West Side Story’

This weekend, Starlight Dinner Theater is doing a first for their company—they’re taking their performance to the streets of Lansing and presenting the classic musical “West Side Story” outdoors.

The show takes place at the Wolverine Parking Lot, 316 S. Grand Avenue in Lansing, allowing Starlight to take advantage of some of the building exteriors to set the stage for the show about two rival gangs—one white, one Latino—and the young man and woman from either side who fall in love with each other.

Edge Partnerships provided use of their buildings and Witte Law Offices, PLLC loaned their fire escape for the iconic scenes that happen there.

Often called the musical version of “Romeo and Juliet,” Starlight’s “West Side Story” is directed by Linda Granger and features Alexander Cousins as Tony and Kayal Muthuraman as Maria, the two ill-fated lovers.

While Starlight has traditionally served meals—or at least desserts—before their shows, this time they have partnered with nearby restaurants who have agreed to stay open until 8:30 p.m. when the Starlight shows start. It’s an opportunity to support local businesses hard-hit by the pandemic.

Audiences are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs and reservations are for the show, not for a seat.

If there is rain—the alternative date will be Monday, June 27. Tickets are $22.

Encore!

● Music and the Garden series continues this Sunday with “Percussion and Nature.” Family-friendly activities are at 1 p.m., the concert is at 2 p.m. and gardening tips follow. The concert is free and takes place at W.J. Beal Botanical Gardens on campus.

● Wednesday, July 6 is the next Summer Carillon Concert Series performance. Held at 6 p.m., audiences are welcome to bring a picnic, chair or blanket to sit on the grounds while Carlo van Ulft plays carillon arrangements of “Eine Kleine Nactmusik” by Mozart, “Gitanerias” by Ernesto Lecuona, “Hungarian Dances” by Brahms, “Beautiful Dreamer Variations” by Adolph Baumbach and “Aquarium Miniatures by Gerard Boedijn.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lovers command the stage in outdoor theater

