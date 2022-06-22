TfL Tube strike LIVE and UK rail updates: Underground lines are suspended until 8am and mainline trains restart from 7.30am as RMT and rail bosses hold talks today

Follow live updates here as the impact of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union's strike at Network Rail and 13 train operators continues today:

London Underground returns to 'good service' on most lines

Most London Underground lines have suddenly been listed as back up and running with a 'good service' on the Transport for London website - just minutes after they were almost all suspended.

However, the Central and Circle lines are still listed as 'suspended', while the Bakerloo is listed as 'service closed' until 8am.

07:27

Royal Mail workers have demanded a 'no strings, inflation-based' pay rise as they prepare to vote on industrial action, while 450,000 teachers are considering joining striking rail workers on the picket line.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says it will ballot 115,000 Royal Mail workers over potential strike action in a row over pay, saying a 2% pay increase offered is 'totally inadequate'.

07:26

Militant unions have been accused of wanting to preserve 'Spanish practices' that include sending nine workers to 'change a plug socket', banning staff from working 500 yards from base and giving drivers 12 minutes of pay for making a 60-second walk.

Labour MPs defied their party and ignored disciplinary warnings by joining picket lines after RMT members brought the UK to a standstill as they battle to preserve outdated working practices.

07:23

c2c services are already being affected by staff sickness

c2c, which restarted services at 6.30m this morning, has already had to cancel the 7.39am train from Shoeburyness to London Fenchurch Street 'due to the train driver being taken ill'.

07:21

Empty stations with services still yet to restart

Clapham Junction station in South West London was eerily quiet this morning with no trains due until after 7.30am today,

07:18

Commuters queue for buses as Underground remains suspended

With London Underground services not due to restart until 8am this morning, commuters are having to queue up for buses again to get into work.

07:13

Talks continue between RMT union and Network Rail over strikes

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will meet with Network Rail and the train companies today in another attempt to break the deadlock.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the turnout at picket lines yesterday was 'fantastic' and had exceeded expectations in the union's campaign for job security, defending conditions and a decent pay rise.

The RMT has also been asked by Network Rail to attend formal consultation talks next month on introducing 'modern working practices'.

Network Rail official Tim Shoveller said the changes will mean 'dumping outdated working practices and introducing new technology'.

07:09

How long will the rail strikes across Britain last this week?

Network Rail has urged passengers to 'check before you travel' this week, with a special timetable set to be in place on all lines up to and including Sunday:

07:03

This morning's newspaper front pages on the rail strikes

06:59

How many trains will run today and why are timetables not normal?

Only around 60 per cent of the 20,000 normal weekday services will be able to operate today. Walkouts by signallers and control room staff who would usually work overnight from last night into this morning meant trains left depots later than normal, delaying the start of services.

Trains normally leave depots between around 3am and 4am, and passenger services begin between around 5am and 6am. But the process of taking trains out of depots today only begin when signallers on daytime shifts started work at 6am to 6.30am, meaning no passenger services ran before 6.30am.

The start of services is expected to take up to four hours in some locations. But in London, services will increase quickly as trains do not have to travel long distances from depots to stations.

Network Rail said that 'even during the day the service will stay thinner' than usual and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal.

06:56

Disruption on Northern services through Burnley due to lineside fire

Northern Rail services, which were crippled by industrial action yesterday, are already facing other issues this morning after a fire next to the railway at Burnley Manchester Road meant trains are unable to run between Blackburn and Todmorden / Hebden Bridge.

Buses will replace trains between these stations. This will affect the route between Southport / Wigan Wallgate / Kirkby and Blackburn, and also between Blackpool North and York / Bradford Interchange / Leeds.

06:54

c2c trains restart but will be formed of fewer carriages throughout today

c2c, which runs services between Essex and London, has now restarted running but warned that there will be fewer carriages than normal 'due to more trains than usual needing maintenance'.

06:52

Rail services in Wales will be 'extremely busy' today after suspension

Transport for Wales, which saw almost its entire network suspended yesterday, has warned customers that services will start 'later than usual today and are expected to be extremely busy'. They add: 'Please do not travel unless necessary.'

06:51

Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern services restart at 7.15am

Govia Thameslink Railway - which manages Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express routes - says it is running an 'amended Sunday service' today. There will be no trains before 7.15am today and some stations will have their first services around 8am.

06:48

London Overground issues cleared between Richmond and South Acton

National Rail had warned this morning that London Overground services between Richmond and South Acton would not run until 11am. But it has just issued an update, saying that the issue has been resolved. The first train from Richmond to South Acton and onto Stratford is due to depart the South West London hub at 7.57am.

06:46

CrossCountry services 'do not begin until 7.45am at the earliest'

CrossCountry has warned passengers that services will not begin any earlier than 7.45am today. The first train from Plymouth to Manchester Piccadilly will not run until 11.53am.

06:44

Most National Rail routes will not restart until 7.30am today

As a result of yesterday's strike action, most National Rail services will not start running services until 7.30am.

Among them is Southeastern, which runs trains between London, Kent and East Sussex. It said staff will be 'conducting essential electrical supply checks before allowing services to run, especially in the East Kent area'.

06:42

Which rail operators ran no service at all during the strike?

Three rail operators ran no service yesterday due to the strike - Gatwick Express, Caledonian Sleeper and Merseyrail. The latter has just reminded customers that there 'may be a knock on affect to some services today' and rail replacement buses will run until 7am.

06:40

Is the Elizabeth line running in London this morning?

As it stands, there is an Elizabeth line service operating between Paddington and Abbey Wood only.

Services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, and between Paddington and Reading / Heathrow Airport are set to resume from around 7am due to the knock-on effect of yesterday's strike action.

Transport for London is advising passengers to 'avoid travelling before mid-morning if possible'.

06:37

What is the London Overground service this morning?

The service on all London Overground lines is not expected to resume until at least 8am today. Transport for London has also advised: 'Please avoid travelling before mid-morning if possible.'

In addition to this, National Rail has just announced that there will be no trains between Richmond and South Acton on the Overground until around 11am.

It said: 'Following yesterday's industrial action, some trains were unable to be prepared for this mornings service and as a result, trains may be suspended between Richmond and South Acton.'

06:35

What London Underground trains are running this morning?

Almost every London Underground line is still suspended this morning as a result of yesterday's strike action by the RMT and Unite - which was separate to the national rail strike.

The only Tube line running any service as it stands is the Northern line, which is operating between East Finchley and High Barnet / Mill Hill East and between Golders Green and Edgware only. No service is on the rest of the line.

Most Underground services are not expected to start running until 8am this morning, although there should be a full service by the afternoon.

06:33

Welcome to MailOnline's rail strikes liveblog

Good morning and welcome to MailOnline's liveblog as we look at the impact of the national rail strike launched yesterday. While today isn't strictly a strike day, there will be a severe knock-on impact of the industrial action both yesterday and tomorrow. Follow us throughout today for live updates.