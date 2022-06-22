Vladimir Putin news – Maniac despot could be OUSTED over health rumours as Russian army suffers ‘extraordinary losses’

VLADIMIR Putin's rule is under speculation as rumours of ill health have left officials "chattering" about his future, say Western officials.

The Russian president will likely face “political consequences” when the country next goes to the polls in 2024, particularly as rumours about his health continue to circulate, a source said.

While loss of support for Mr Putin is likely to come too late to bring the Ukrainian war to a swift end, an official said there is growing talk about who will replace him.

According to Yahoo News an official said: "There is more chatter about his health, more speculation about succession,

"One of my contacts said to me President Putin did look tired and a bit old but he has dragged his country back 40 years in four months."

Meanwhile, UK defence chiefs say Russian forces have suffered “extraordinary” losses in Ukraine.

Both Russia and Ukraine’s regular armies have seen so many soldiers killed and wounded that “the ability to generate and deploy reserve units to the front is likely becoming increasingly critical to the outcome of the war,” they added.

Russia suffers ‘significant losses’ after battle at Snake Island

Located in the Black Sea, Russia took Snake Island during the early days of the conflict.

However, reports have emerged today that the occupying force has suffered “significant losses” during a Ukrainian strike.

No further details have been released.

Liz Truss announces further sanctions on Russia

The government is determined to impose further sanctions on Russia, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday as she promised more support for Ukraine.

“We are determined to provide more weapons, impose more sanctions and back Ukraine in pushing Russia out of their territory,” Truss told parliament today.

This comes as EU nations such as Germany have pledged to send weapons to Ukraine.

Russia refuses to rule out death penalty for US nationals

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has said he “can’t rule out” capitol punishment for US citizens who choose to fight for Ukraine.

Peskov claimed the decision would be made by a Russian court.

In the same speech, he claimed that Ukraine has made no effort to restart peace talks.

US promises to hold Russia ‘accountable’

The US attorney general, Merrick Garland, is currently in Ukraine, attempting to find solutions to the ongoing Russian invasion.

In a statement to the press, the official reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to defeating Russia.

“The United States is sending an unmistakable message. There is no place to hide. We will, we and our partners will pursue every avenue available to make sure that those who are responsible for these atrocities are held accountable.”

Germany to send weapons to Ukraine

Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has announced that his country plans to send weapons and other forms of support to Ukraine, as they battle Putin’s brutal invasion.

“These sanctions do work. Yes, these sanctions are hurting ourselves as well. They hurt our companies, but they are right,” he said of the nation’s sanctions on Russian gas companies.

“One thing is clear: we will continue to support Ukraine, also with weapons, for as long as Ukraine needs our support.”

Russia captures frontline Donbas village of Toshkivka

Russian forces pushed deeper into Donbas Tuesday with Ukraine announcing the capture of the frontline village of Toshkivka near the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.

“As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is controlled entirely by the Russians,” Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Severodonetsk district told Ukrainian television, adding that the battle for Donbas is “now in full swing”.

Toshkivka, with a pre-war population of around 5,000 people, is approximately 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Severodonetsk, where Russian troops and have been battling for weeks against Kyiv’s army.

“The entirety of the Lugansk region is now the epicentre of fighting between Ukraine and the Russian army,” he said.

Awe-inspiring video shows Ukrainian fighter pilots battling Russian forces

The cockpit clip, shared on social media, shows the pilot performing elaborate manoeuvres amid the ongoing air war.

The clip, shared by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, shows a pilot entering the plane, before he takes to the skies and battles Russian troops.

Commenting on the clip, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said: “Dear World, look at how beautiful our land is. Is it any wonder that our pilots defend it with such courage and passion?”.

EU clears path to granting Ukraine ‘candidate status’

EU officials said Tuesday that there was no opposition within the 27-nation bloc to granting war-torn Ukraine “candidate status”, ahead of a summit expected to green-light the move.

The bloc’s executive arm last week proposed taking the symbolic first step to put Ukraine on the years-long path towards EU membership in a strong sign of support as Kyiv battles Russia’s military onslaught.

A two-day summit from Thursday looks set to approve the move to formally name Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova “candidates” to start negotiations on joining.

“There is not a single country which makes problems with the proposal,” said Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn at a meeting with EU counterparts in his country’s capital.

“We will show great unanimity.”

The EU is expected to impose conditions on Ukraine and Moldova over judicial reforms and tackling corruption, among other issues, before they could move on to formal entry negotiations.

It would then take years — if not decades — of painstaking evaluations before Ukraine would get close to becoming an actual member.

Russia blocks British paper as media blackout continues

The website of newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia following a request from the prosecutor general, data from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor showed on Tuesday.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, introducing 15-year prison sentences for journalists who spread intentionally “fake” news about what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Fear of Russian spies rampant in Westminster

In a shocking revelation, The Sun Online reported that as many as four Russian spies are operating in Westminster.

Former Russian spy Boris Karpichkov, 62, said: “I know of four sleepers of Russian security services.

“There are several Parliament-sponsored organisations operating in Westminster directly linked to Russian security service operations.”

This comes after a suspected Russian operative was arrested last week, under the Official Secrets Act as he attempted to leave the UK via Gatwick Airport.

He was taken to Hammersmith Police Station accused of spying and sabotage that is “useful to an enemy state”.

A source told The Sun: “The suspect is believed to have been in the UK spying on behalf of the Putin regime.

“He was kept under observation and arrested as he arrived at Gatwick to try and fly out of the country.’’

