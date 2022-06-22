ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

How Matt Melancon is adjusting to new position and recovering from knee surgery for E.D. White football

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago
Matthew Melancon is preparing to make some changes for his senior football season.

He played mostly as a running back, cornerback and kick returner for E.D. White Catholic as a junior last season. He is projected to play safety as a senior, which is a position that coaches are recruiting him to play in college.

“They have put me at strong safety,” Melancon said. “That’s where most of the colleges see me at. That’s where I worked at during the camps. It’s going pretty good. I need reps to get used to it, but I think I’m going to get there. I’ll tell the coaches wherever they need me, I’ll play. It doesn’t matter where I play. It doesn’t affect me.”

The 6-foot-1,180-pound Melancon had 35 carries for 372 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. He had 20 punt returns for 21.3 average and a touchdown. He had 11 kick returns for 36.8 average. He lined up at cornerback and finished with 24 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Melancon has offers from Louisiana Tech, Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State. He has received interest from Tulane and Louisiana.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Meet The Courier and Daily Comet All-Bayou region high school football team

Melancon said he is excited to see his recruitment pick up.

“It feels great. I’ve been preparing for it,” Melancon said. “I’ve been putting in the work for it. I deserve it and I think it’s about time.”

Melancon said he has bounced back from knee surgery to repair a slight torn meniscus in April, which sidelined him for a short period of time. He returned in time to play for E.D. White in the state baseball playoffs.

“I’m good. I’m 100%. I’m back at it,” Melancon said. “They had talked about me being out for months. I had the surgery and did the physical therapy. I did everything I needed to do and I was back in three weeks. It felt good to be back.”

E.D. White coach Kyle Lasseigne said Melancon is back to full strength and has showcased his 4.38 40-yard at college camps. Lasseigne said Melancon’s move to safety will help fill a void left by former player Ethan Lee, who has moved on to play at Nicholls.

“Matt’s development over the last two seasons has been phenomenal,” Lasseigne said. “He’s given us a lock down guy in the defensive secondary and a constant offensive threat while also returning kicks at a very high level.

“He really attacked this summer and showed well at multiple camps. That’s led to an uptick in his recruiting and multiple offers. He’s an athlete with great game speed, toughness and shiftiness.”

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:Matthew Broussard, E.D. White 2023 offensive lineman, commits to Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football

Melancon said he has several goals for his senior season, including helping E.D. White get back to the Division II state championship game. They lost to University Lab, 14-7, in the finals last season.

“I want to be a good leader,” Melancon said. “I want to lead the young kids. We’ve been at work all summer. We’ve been preparing for this. I think we’re ready for a good season. Our goal is to go back to state and win it.”

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

