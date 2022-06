The Arc of Loudoun presented its community service awards during its annual meeting held June 2. Sonny Swann, president of Climatic and Cooling, was presented the Beth Mills Service Award. Established in 2015, the award was created to honor those who voluntarily take on the responsibility to be of service to people with disabilities. Swann joined the Arc of Loudoun through the annual fundraiser Shocktober. He spent four years as a director on The Arc’s board, served as chairman of the Development Committee, and has donated countless hours of labor and materials to keep The Arc’s buildings warm in winter and cool in summer.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO