ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Children's LGBTQ Pride event at library disrupted by demonstrators, police respond

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goEbV_0gIiuMz100

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday responded to a demonstration during a LGBTQ community Pride event for children at a local library.

According to a Wednesday news release from the sheriff's office, the Pine Valley branch of the New Hanover County library held a Pride story time event Tuesday in a private room of the library.

During the event, a small group of "demonstrators" assembled in the parking lot and eventually entered the library. According to photos posted on social media, the demonstrators appear dressed similarly to members of the far-right group, the Cape Fear Proud Boys, who attended several New Hanover County school board meetings in recent months.

The Proud Boys wear trademark black-and-yellow clothing and cover their faces with black masks. Earlier this month in Washington, the U.S. Justice Department charged five of the group's members with seditious conspiracy in the Jan 6. attack in the U.S. Capitol.

A flyer advertising Tuesday's event at the Pine Valley library described it as an "inclusive story time featuring LGBTQIA+ stories to celebrate all families." The in-person event was geared toward children under 7 years old accompanied by adults.

Emily Jones said she took her 17-month-old daughter to the event.

"I felt like with the groups of people that are infiltrating these events, various Pride events, I felt like this story time was really one of the safest places I could take my daughter for a Pride event," Jones said. "I just felt like it's the library, it's probably pretty low-risk."

When she arrived, a few demonstrators were already outside dressed in plain clothes. Some held signs, Jones said, with messages written across them claiming "LGBT is grooming our kids" and "the library is responsible for child abuse."

Jones said she was immediately nervous.

Six kids and four parents attended the event, Jones said, and an estimated 15 demonstrators showed up. The event proceeded for about 20 minutes, before the group entered the library, she said.

A sheriff's office supervisor told the demonstrators they were not allowed to enter the room where the event was being held and positioned himself between the room and the demonstrators, a news release said.

In a statement, Linda Thompson, chief diversity and equity officer for New Hanover County, said the protesting group did not enter the library until after the event had ended, but participants were still inside the room.

"Anyone from the public is permitted inside the building as long as they are not actively protesting or disturbing other patrons, based on the library's code of conduct," she said.

Jones said while no demonstrators were able to gain access to the locked room, they looked inside through a glass window and "marched" in the hall outside the room while the event was still taking place.

Last week, the Anti-Defamation League reported that Proud Boys and other extremists, white supremacist groups have been targeting LGBTQ events across the country during the June Pride month, making claims that "members of the LGBTQ+ community are pedophiles who are 'grooming' children.

"Grooming” refers to actions taken by abusers to sexualize, manipulate and coerce minors, according to the ADL.

Incidents have been reported in Texas, Idaho, Florida, California, New Jersey, with an event in Georgia canceled, according to the ADL, because of “a credible death threat.”

More: Why do the US Capitol storming Proud Boys attend New Hanover school board meetings?

According to the sheriff's office release, on Tuesday at the library deputies never saw the group cause any disturbance inside the building or try to enter the private room. Thompson's statement reiterated that the group was not allowed in the private room and there was no disturbance inside the building.

Jones said she felt nervous and intimidated when the group was allowed inside the library.

The reading concluded and participants left without incident, law enforcement said. Jones said participants were asked to stay locked in the room after the event concluded for "safety reasons." She said law enforcement eventually allowed her to leave out a side door of the building.

“I took an oath not to uphold opinions, but to uphold the law. Which is exactly what my supervisor and deputies did," New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said in the release.

Thompson said the parents and children participating in the program were "not in danger at any time."

"I certainly felt like I was in danger when they entered the building," Jones said.

Staff at the Pine Valley branch declined to comment on the event or demonstration.

Thompson said the library's staff had coordinated safety protocols ahead of Tuesday's event in collaboration with the sheriff's office "to help ensure the safety of patrons and their ability to participate in activities without disruption, while also respecting the public’s right to protest outside."

Jones said she wished she and the other parents would have been notified that safety was a concern prior to the event.

Thompson said deputies and library staff helped parents and children exit safely.

"The county celebrates all people, cultures, genders and gender identities and will continue to do that through our events, programs, and actions," she said.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, "in the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement."

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Children's LGBTQ Pride event at library disrupted by demonstrators, police respond

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Abortion-rights supporters in Wilmington protest overturn of Roe v. Wade

WILMINGTON, N.C. — On Friday, abortion-rights supporters gathered in downtown Wilmington outside the courthouse to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. What You Need To Know. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The 1973 Roe v. Wade...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Protester at children’s library event speaks about why he was there

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tim Russell is a pastor at a church in Carolina Beach and was protesting the Pride storytime event at Pine Valley Library on Tuesday. “Our concern was, first and foremost, what was the content of the information being read to the children? And secondly, why did they have it in such a private setting? I know it was in the public library. But if you went inside, you had to register, there were certain requirements that had to be met, if you were allowed in the classroom.”
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New Hanover County, NC
Society
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
WECT

Rally in Wilmington after SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a controversial overturn of Roe v Wade, protestors gathered in downtown Wilmington on Friday night to share their disapproval. The group, Women Organizing for Wilmington (WOW), held the protest on the steps of Thalian Hall. “I was glad to be able to have a safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of N. 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Novant NHRMC and is listed in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Thompson
Person
Emily Jones
The State Port Pilot

Services held for former police chief, mayor Dove

Services were held Tuesday afternoon for former longtime Southport Police Chief and two-term Mayor Jerry Dove at Southport Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher, followed by his burial at Northwood Cemetery. Dove passed away last Thursday morning at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
SOUTHPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Police#Pride Month#Lgbtq Community#Racism#The Cape Fear Proud Boys#New Hanover County School#Lgbtqia
WNCT

Onslow County man facing rape, indecent liberties charges

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing a number of sex-related charges after a juvenile girl said she was sexually assaulted several times between ages 14-16. The Onslow County Special Victim’s Unit began a sexual assault investigation on May 12. Dustin Michael James, 25, of Dayrell Drive in Hubert, was identified as […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Lodging

OTO Development Repositions North Carolina Oceanfront Property

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina—OTO Development has repositioned an oceanfront property along the North Carolina coast as Lumina on Wrightsville Beach, a Holiday Inn Resort. OTO, which is part of The Johnson Group, acquired the Holiday Inn Resort Wilmington E-Wrightsville Beach in December 2020 and completed its transition to Lumina on Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday, June 21. The new name draws on the history of a pavilion constructed in 1905.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
whqr.org

Wilmington City Council resuscitates free deck parking, sort of

Tuesday, Wilmington City Council gave the required second reading for the budget for next year — and hammered out something of a compromise on the issue of free parking. At the beginning of budget discussion, Luke Waddell prefaced his vote. He said increasing taxes on the citizens while also taking a 25% pay increase, didn’t seem fair to him, and that’s why he voted against the budget.
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy