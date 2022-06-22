ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

By Braley Dodson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtT1V_0gIitwM200

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon.

Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen from about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have been notified.

The company reported in March 2020 that an “unauthorized actor” had access to some Carnival employees’ email accounts. It waited 10 months after it found out about the breach to report it.

The breach included the names, addresses, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, card information, health information and some Social Security numbers, according to Wilson. It impacted about 180,000 employees and customers.

“What happened, in this case, is a reminder that it could happen to any other business, so it’s important for businesses to take preventive measures to protect the private information of their customers,” Wilson said in the written announcement. “They also need to follow regulations about notifying consumers promptly when there is a breach of private information.”

Carnival is required to strengthen its email security and breach response protocols, according to the announcement. Other measures include creating a breach response and notification plan, requiring email security training for employees, using multi-factor authentication for remotely accessing emails and requiring strong passwords, among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

State lotteries, including in SC, transfer wealth out of needy communities

WARREN, Mich. — While the growing expansion of casinos and state-sanctioned sports betting steal the spotlight, state lotteries have nearly doubled in size over the past two decades, driving a multibillion-dollar wealth transfer from low-income U.S. communities to powerful multinational companies. A nationwide investigation of state lotteries by the...
WARREN, MI
fox40jackson.com

Alex Murdaugh’s alleged hitman Curtis Smith arrested in South Carolina

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged hitman was arrested on Friday morning. Curtis Eddie Smith, who Murdaugh allegedly told authorities that he hired to shoot him, was arrested on Friday morning and is being held on at least one charge that was filed by the State Law Enforcement Division in South Carolina, according to Fox Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wach.com

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Sunday morning in South Carolina

LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

A sign of the times

In the coming days, drivers coming into the Palmetto State or making their way around Columbia will see the new highway signs honoring the South Carolina women's basketball team and it's 2022 national championship. The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the University of South Carolina athletics department unveiled the...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Here’s how much Upstate residents are spending on monthly bills

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With inflation at an all-time high and the price of everything is going up, FOX Carolina wanted to take a look at just how much Upstate residents are spending on their monthly bills. According to data released by Doxoinsights, nine out of ten Americans have...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

SCDOT Unveils Gamecock National Championship Signage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – The South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall along with University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner and Gamecock Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley revealed today the highway signs that will recognize the Gamecocks’ two NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship across the state. A total of 15 signs, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Information Security#Email Accounts#Columbia#South Carolinians#Social Security
WSPA 7News

South Carolina lawmakers, organizations react to Roe v. Wade overturn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Following the historic ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, South Carolina lawmakers and organizations released their opinions about the ruling. The state’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson, said, “I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the constitution.” However, democratic leaders are expressing their […]
U.S. POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster reads declaration recognizing the work of the Human Affairs Commission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Celebrating 50 years of the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission. Thursday morning, officials read a declaration by Governor Henry McMaster recognizing the commission’s work over the years. The Human Affairs Commission was designed to eliminate and prevent unlawful discrimination in the state. Officials we spoke...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

When SNAP EBT Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive July Payments

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households and is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina. SNAP recipients receive monthly benefits through their SNAP account, which is linked to the South Carolina EBT card. SNAP EBT cards work just like debit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC Democrat seeks age limit for ‘geriatric’ politicians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit for South Carolina politicians — a cap that would cut off the 75-year-old incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster — and making a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying “in office way past their prime.” “Our country and our […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Man Wins Big After Lottery Experiment

One South Carolina is happy his “experiment” paid off in a big way! All thanks to the hit show, “Lottery Changed My Life” this South Carolina man hit big!. The State reports that the South Carolina man watched “Lottery Changed My Life” consistently before deciding to test his experiment for three months. On his seventh big week of consistently buying tickets, he won the Powerball. After winning, the man needed help identifying exactly how much he earned.
LOTTERY
WSPA 7News

GOP unity? Some aim for reconciliation after tough primaries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two days after losing a bitter primary to a rival she once deemed a “sellout” for occasionally working with Democrats, Katie Arrington appeared at a “unity rally” to urge South Carolina Republicans to come together and back Rep. Nancy Mace in the fall general election. Republicans, Arrington said, “may fight like banshees inside […]
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Why are dead fish floating on Lake Wateree?

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — People spending time on Lake Wateree over the last week say they have noticed several large dead fish floating in the water. Jonathan Fike, a resident of the area says he saw several dead fish. "Me and my friend, we're up there riding on the...
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy