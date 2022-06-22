ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Three Jackson County fire districts form official collaborative alliance

By KTVL Staff
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY — Three Jackson County fire districts have announced a partnership on June 22, working together to improve their service and cost-efficiency. The Rogue Valley Fire & Rescue Alliance is an exploratory partnership of three local fire districts. Jackson County Fire District 1 (JCFD1), Jackson County Fire District 3...

