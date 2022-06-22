ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days after Dubs victory parade, Mayor Breed has COVID

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2Err_0gIit1ZE00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Just two days after appearing with the Golden State Warriors at their victory celebration, Mayor London Breed has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her press office in a statement Wednesday.

“Mayor London Breed has tested positive for COVID-19 and will follow all isolation and quarantine protocols as recommended by the San Francisco Department of Public Health,” the statement reads. “Like the overwhelming majority of San Franciscans, she is vaccinated and boosted. Mayor Breed is feeling well, and she will be conducting meetings from home. She will be attending no upcoming public events during this period of isolation.”

Breed appeared with the Golden State Warriors at the team’s victory celebration and parade Monday downtown.

The quarantine protocols mean Breed won’t be able to participate in this weekend’s LGBTQ Pride parade.

According to the department of public health, at this point anyone who tests positive should isolate for five days at home. After five days, if they test negative, they can leave home. If they test positive, they should stay home an additional five days or until they receive a negative test.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 11

Progressivesrtrash
3d ago

Again SF proving what a terrible job it did with COVID. They shut the City down for 2 yrs. Now they open it up and everyone is getting COVID. And I do mean everyone. It's like 2020 all over again minus the deaths. More proof they should have never shut this City down to begin with.

Reply
6
guest
3d ago

She was “feeling the spirit”… wonder who else she passed it on to at that parade? So how many vaxes has she had…???

Reply
3
 

