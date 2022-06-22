ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2022: Stranger Things Finale, Mean Girls

By Carrie Wittmer
Glamour
Glamour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's that time of the month. You know, that time when Netflix unleashes its new releases for the following month. July is all about staying inside with your AC, and thankfully, Netflix has a long list of new films and TV shows to enjoy while staying cool instead of sweating it...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Here's When the New Stranger Things Episodes Hit Netflix in Your Time Zone

Stranger Things is heading towards its final episodes of the latest season. Set six months after the gang's showdown with the Mind Flayer at season 3's climax, season 4 takes the cast and spreads them across four different locations, including Russia and California. It's been awesome so far. It's not...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shimon Peres
Person
Jojo
Person
Bear Grylls
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Jude Law
Glamour

In Father of the Bride, Diego Boneta Is All About Subverting the Rom-Com Hero

Diego Boneta is in Miami for the premiere of Father of the Bride, streaming now on HBO Max, when he calls. For most actors, the premiere of a film or TV series is just part of the job, but in this case it's more like a family reunion. “I've never spent so much time with a cast while shooting,” Boneta tells Glamour. “We would constantly go out to dinners, spend weekends together. Even once we wrapped the movie, we'd have a group chat and talk a lot. Normally that doesn't happen because once you're done with a movie, you lose contact until the press junket or the premiere. In this case, it was the complete opposite. It was a family onscreen and off.”
MOVIES
Glamour

Nobody Could Have Played Ms. Marvel but Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani is so perfectly cast as Kamala Khan—a.k.a. Ms. Marvel—that it’s hard to believe it’s real. Despite this being her first professional role, the 19-year-old actor feels like a seasoned vet on the Disney+ series in which she plays a high school student enamored with all things superheroes only to find herself suddenly wielding powers of her own.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Mean Girls#Comedy#Ac#Netflix July 1
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

This Underrated Clint Eastwood Classic Is Currently Streaming on Netflix

There are a lot of people who love watching Clint Eastwood movies and we’re definitely part of that group of people, too. Sometimes, there are movies that bring up special memories or ideas at times. Right now, one of his underrated classics is airing on Netflix and it’s worth making time to see. Back in 1993, our man Clint starred as a Secret Service agent opposite Rene Russo in the flick In the Line of Fire.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
EW.com

How The Umbrella Academy season 3 handles Elliot Page's transition

Something important happened in between the 2020 release of season 2 of The Umbrella Academy and the debut of season 3 on Netflix this week: Series star Elliot Page came out as transgender. The steamer made clear immediately that this would not affect Page's role on the show, and elaborated further this spring when they announced that the character would also be transitioning and taking the name Viktor Hargreeves.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix's Answer to X-Men Is Just as Good as Marvel

One of Netflix's biggest shows is heading into its third season, and it mostly reaffirms its status as one of the best superhero series out there. Even though The Umbrella Academy, focused on a family of superheroes with unconventional powers, didn't find its stride until season 2, it's now come into its own as a vibrant, self-aware time travel blast.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Meet Ayo Edebiri, the Breakout Star of FX’s Intense New Show The Bear

Ayo Edebiri is calling me from New York City, where she and the cast of The Bear spent the earlier part of the week premiering two episodes of the new FX series at the Tribeca Film Festival. It’s the day after Edebiri appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah wearing a show-stopping pink suit, an outfit she modestly describes as a “something that wasn’t a big T-shirt—my uniform.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy