What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2022: Stranger Things Finale, Mean Girls

Diego Boneta is in Miami for the premiere of Father of the Bride, streaming now on HBO Max, when he calls. For most actors, the premiere of a film or TV series is just part of the job, but in this case it's more like a family reunion. “I've never spent so much time with a cast while shooting,” Boneta tells Glamour. “We would constantly go out to dinners, spend weekends together. Even once we wrapped the movie, we'd have a group chat and talk a lot. Normally that doesn't happen because once you're done with a movie, you lose contact until the press junket or the premiere. In this case, it was the complete opposite. It was a family onscreen and off.”

