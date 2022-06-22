MI averages 1,780 COVID-19 cases a day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a recent change, Michiganders can expect COVID-19 case updates on Tuesdays rather than Wednesdays.

For the past six days, Michigan has seen 10,681 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.

That case total averages 1,780 cases per day.

How are mid-Michigan’s transmission levels?

As of Wednesday, Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties have a low transmission rate.

Image is courtesy of Michigan.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine First-Dose Tracker

Around 67.4% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.6% away from its goal.

Image is courtesy of Michigan.gov/coronavirus

Meanwhile, the Ingham County Health Department announced they will start vaccinating children ages six months old to four years old on Tuesday, June 28.

The announcement comes days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the youngest age group of kids.

“This youngest age group and their families have been anxiously waiting for the authorization of this

vaccine for a very long time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “The vaccine will give

children significant protection from COVID-19 and further contribute to protecting our community.”

Doses will be given out by appointment, at either the Human Services Building or the MSU Breslin Center .

Vaccines at the Human Services Building will be available on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5305 S. Cedar St. in Lansing.

Doses will be administered through the MSU Breslin Center on July 1 and July 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

