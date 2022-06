Shirts, hats, and all sorts of souvenir are available in the new Hanging Rock State Park gift shop — and the view out onto the park is pretty good, too. (Submitted photo) Visitors to Hanging Rock State Park will now find it much easier to access the visitor’s desk, or ask questions of the front office staff, because shirts and hats and other items will no longer be sold at the front desk.

WALNUT COVE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO