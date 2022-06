When diagnostic tests for the heart were first created, scientists at the time did not fully consider that no two bodies are the same, especially between the sexes. According to University of Florida College of Nursing associate professor Jennifer Dungan, many of the current symptom profiles and lab tests for heart disease do not accurately reflect known differences in women's heart disease. This oversight has led to increased gaps in health care equity.

