ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Southampton complete transfer swoop for ex-Man Utd and Chelsea target Armel Bella-Kotchap in £10m deal

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

SOUTHAMPTON have swooped to complete the £10million signing of former Manchester United and Chelsea target Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The Paris-born defender, 20, has joined the club from German side Bochum on a four-year contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Unb7l_0gIirc1A00
Southampton have completed the £10m signing of Armel Bella-Kotchap from Bochum Credit: Getty

The German Under-21 international first caught the eye during the 2020/21 campaign as he helped his former employers to win Bundesliga 2.

And he continued to shine following promotion in the top-flight, leading to scouts from both United and Chelsea watching him closely.

But it was Southampton that moved quickest to snap up Bella-Kotchap to leave their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted.

He said: “He is a player who fits our profile very well and has a huge amount of potential.

“But, with the number of senior games he has already played, he can help us immediately.

“I think he has made the perfect choice in wanting to join us and we will now work with him to make sure he reaches his potential both for himself and for the team.”

Bella-Kotchap came through the ranks at Bochum and played 74 times for the club.

And 22 of those came last season as he helped them to secure a mid-table finish in the Bundesliga.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Now he is desperate to continue his progress in England after sealing his “dream” move.

The star said: “I think, every young player dreams to play in the Premier League and I'm here and I'm happy and thankful for that.

“The coach has a big impact on me. We speak the same language and his interest was very big in me.

“The club convinced me and said they want to make a project with me.

“I'm ready to go and I will fight for my place.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southampton, NY
Sports
City
Manchester, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Man Utd#German#Bochum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle only transfer options for Neymar this summer with Brazilian ‘fuming with PSG president’

MANCHESTER UNITED, Chelsea and Newcastle are the only transfer options for Neymar this summer. That’s as the Brazilian reportedly considers his future after being left fuming with Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi. RMC Sport claims Neymar is thinking of leaving the French capital this summer, five years after his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
536K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy