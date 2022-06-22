ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Pair of Meandering Moose Captured Near Twin Falls

By Bill Colley
 3 days ago
They got them! Idaho Fish and Game tracked down a pair of moose wandering near Twin Falls. The animals were spotted along Route 30 west of the city this past weekend. The young moose took a shine to the radio studios of our competitors. Programming may be fine, but watch where...

