Greenville County, SC

Defeated Greenville County Council member Joe Dill wants to overturn primary results

By Tim Carlin, Greenville News
 4 days ago

Citing "irregularities" at polling locations, Greenville County Council member Joe Dill is attempting to overturn the results of last week's primary election that he lost to Joey Russo by 132 votes.

NEW: Greenville County Republican Party overturns primary over alleged voting irregularities

Dill and Russo were the only two candidates in the County Council District 17 Republican primary. Russo received 51.36% of the vote while Dill got 48.64%, according to official results from the Greenville County elections office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6Ihg_0gIirRG300

Dill told The Greenville News he's gathered information on voting-day irregularities including district residents he said were told to vote in different precincts than where they live, poll workers whom he said were not properly sworn in, some voting machines that he said were switched out throughout the day and issues with the calibration and recalibration of some voting machines.

Dill said he approached the South Carolina Election Commission to overturn the primary results originally, but the organization refused. Now he is taking his request to the Greenville County Republican Party.

In a written statement to The News, Russo said that he is "100% focused" on the general election.

"It's disappointing that my former opponent is refusing to accept the primary results," Russo said. "I hope and pray that the Greenville County Republican Party will resolve this matter fairly and appropriately."

Questions about candidacy: Injunction filed to stop primary runoff for SC House of Representatives District 25 seat

Dill said the executive committee of the Greenville County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday night to vote on whether or not the primary results should be overturned.

Jeff Davis, chair of the Greenville County Republican Party, did not return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Whitmire, a spokesperson from the South Carolina Election Commission, said that commission policy for primaries is to direct protesting candidates back to their political party, as the party's governing body must decide whether primary election results should be overturned.

Whitmire said that in order to overturn election results, Dill would need to prove that irregularities or illegalities occurred on election day and that those occurrences changed the outcome of the election.

If the Greenville County Republican Party sides with Dill, Russo would have until 3 p.m. Friday to submit an appeal to the South Carolina Republican Party, Whitmire said. The state GOP would then have to meet on Saturday to make a final decision regarding the primary results.

If the results are ultimately overturned, Whitmire said the county and the state election commissions would work together to find a date to hold a special primary.

Dill, who lives in Landrum, was first elected to council in 1998. He is the chair of County Council's Planning and Development Committee and served on the Greenville County School Board prior to his election to County Council.

Russo, a small-business owner living in Travelers Rest, has campaigned on investing in jobs and small businesses, supporting law enforcement and increasing transparency from the council.

Check back for more on this developing story.

— Tim Carlin covers county government, growth and development for The Greenville News.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Defeated Greenville County Council member Joe Dill wants to overturn primary results

