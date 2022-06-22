ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Swedish man throws washing machine more than 14 feet

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEWI4_0gIirNyN00

June 22 (UPI) -- A Swedish strongman broke a Guinness World Record in Italy when he threw a washing machine a distance of 14 feet and 7.2 inches.

Johan Espenkrona broke the world record while going head-to-head with Dutch strongman Kelvin de Ruiter on the set of Guinness World Records' Lo Show Dei Record in Milan.

The bodybuilders took turns throwing washing machines in an attempt to break the record of 13 feet and 6.6 inches, which was set by Lithuanian man Zydrunas Savickas.

De Ruiter initially broke the record with a 14-foot, 1-inch throw but Espenkrona ultimately took the title by throwing his washing machine 14 feet and 7.2 inches.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Oregon man breaks world record for alphabetizing soup

June 23 (UPI) -- An Oregon man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he found and alphabetized all 26 letters in a can of alphabet soup in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds. Jacob Chandler said he decided to try to break a Guinness World Record and looked through some possibilities before reading about the alphabet soup record.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Hamster survives daring trip into stratosphere on flying balloon

A hamster has successfully returned to Earth after being launched into the stratosphere on a flying balloon.The world’s most adorable astronaut reached a maximum altitude of 14 miles (23km) - and is in good health after being safely recovered from the sea off Japan’s Miyako Island.According to the company that launched the hamster, Iwaya Giken, the camera stopped at 12 km above the ground, so there is no sight of the highest altitude or of the fall.They plan to do the experiment again next month to record the full trip.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Astronaut shows what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in spaceSalma El-Wardany discusses the importance of female friendshipSalma El-Wardany on why most men are ‘bad men’
ANIMALS
UPI News

Bison caught on camera running loose on Alberta highway

June 23 (UPI) -- A traveler on an Alberta highway captured video when she came across an unusual traffic hazard: a bison running loose in the roadway. Keira Boutilier said she was on her way to visit friends in Stony Plain on Wednesday when she spotted a large animal on Highway 16, near Highway 779.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washing Machine#Milan#Dei#Italy#Swedish#Dutch#Guinness World Records#Lithuanian
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
384K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy