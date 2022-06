The Bryce Harper injury is the last thing the Phillies, fans or Harper himself want to see, but the superstar had a super classy response to Blake Snell. In the latest edition of “the Philadelphia Phillies can’t catch a break”, superstar outfielder and designated hitter Bryce Harper is most likely headed to the IL once again after Saturday night’s contest against the San Diego Padres when he exited after a 97 mph Blake Snell fastball hit him in the hand.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO