Why artists like Doja Cat and Kanye West were essential to the Elvis soundtrack

By Maureen Lee Lenker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter who or what the subject of a Baz Luhrmann film is, there's always one universal truth — the soundtrack will be epic. Luhrmann, who solidified himself as a distinctive auteur with 1996's Romeo + Juliet and 2001's Moulin Rouge!, works from a space of musicality, creating an aural tapestry...

EW.com

5 Elvis movies you should see after watching Elvis

Elvis Presley was many things: cultural icon, rebel, musician, movie star. Ironically, that last one gets short shrift in Baz Luhrmann's new take on the King, Elvis. There's a quick montage of Presley's film years, including star Austin Butler warbling "Viva Las Vegas," but by and large, we skip all the Hollywood hullabaloo.
MOVIES
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
EW.com

How horror icon Tom Savini created that terrifying mask for The Black Phone

How do you create the ultimate horror movie mask? That was the problem facing Doctor Strange and Sinister filmmaker Scott Derrickson as he was prepping his new movie, the Blumhouse-produced The Black Phone (out today). In the '70s-set movie, Ethan Hawke plays "the Grabber," a character who kidnaps and kills children, and through most of the film same wears a dementedly grinning mask, or variations on the same. Derrickson was aware that getting the mask right was crucial for the film's success, both artistically and commercially.
MOVIES
Footwear News

A Closer Look at Margot Robbie’s Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Costume

Click here to read the full article. New photos of Margot Robbie on the set of “Barbie” have everyone swooning and excited for the upcoming live-action film. If these photos were a shock to you, here’s the deal: Robbie is playing Barbie in the new film that will be directed by Greta Gerwig. That’s right — this rendition of the childhood doll will be directed by the Oscar-nominated director behind “Little Women” and “Ladybird.” While Robbie will be playing the leading role, Ryan Gosling has stepped in to fill the role of Ken. If that alone isn’t enough to pique your...
MOVIES
EW.com

The best horror movies on Tubi

Whether you're craving ballet-dancing witches, vengeful scarecrows, or chainsaw-wielding slashers, the titles on this list are likely to induce chills, nightmares, fever dreams, a tinge of sadness, or just linger in your psyche for a while. To help you indulge your horror fandom, here are EW's picks for the 10 best genre films currently streaming (for free) on Tubi.
MOVIES
EW.com

Flux Gourmet review: An aggressively seasoned art-world comedy for acquired tastes (ours)

An incredulous smile fixes on your face while watching the wonderfully weird Flux Gourmet, a reaction that may lead to any mixed-up feelings becoming pleasurable ones. Am I really seeing a movie about a "culinary sound collective," a trio that boils, fries, blends, and chops not for the purpose of eating, but to make aggro noise collage? Is their story actually being narrated (in Greek, no less) by a dyspeptic writer who grapples with crippling flatulence? Which he discusses a lot?
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Blended Family Album Ahead of Split: Movie Premieres, Music Videos and More

Full house! Kelly Clarkson loved sharing her family of six’s sweetest moments on social media ahead of her and husband Brandon Blackstock's June 2020 split. The Voice judge and the talent manager tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2013 after two years of dating. Blackstock already shared two children, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife, Melissa […]
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Honestly, Nevermind review: Drake hits the dance floor — but does he really move the needle?

In recent years, Drake albums have become showcases for his worldly palate, a chance for him to flex his knowledge and connections by distilling a wide range of influences into slick earworms stocked with memorable one-liners that often serve as the main attractions. His 2009 breakthrough mixtape, So Far Gone, brought together chopped-and-screwed rap, '90s R&B, and Europop. His fondness for East-meets-West fusion continued through subsequent projects, with him mining enough sources of inspiration — everything from trap and grime to reggae and Afrobeats — to earn him a reputation as one of Top 40's most dependable chameleons. On Honestly, Nevermind, his seventh studio effort, the Canadian star takes things a step farther, all but abandoning regional hip-hop rooted in Atlanta, Memphis, and Houston for a melodic, downcast LP influenced by South African house and Baltimore and Jersey club music.
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Gimme me the Loot! Maya Rudolph's new comedy debuts

Maya Rudolph stars as the wife of a billionaire whose world suddenly collapses when she discovers he's cheating and she divorces him on the new comedy Loot. Westworld returns for its third season with some familiar faces and some characters we never thought we'd see again — plus, Dolores is now Christina? The new episode of The Boys features the episode fans have been waiting for: Herogasm.
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke

In the 1950s and 1960s, if you wanted to get the party going, you put on Sam Cooke. Heck, even today, Cooke’s songs can be heard at many family barbecues, house-warming parties, and more. He’s a staple on soul radio and a signature American artist. But Cooke’s death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are suiting up for the Spy Kids reboot film

Netflix's upcoming Spy Kids reboot film has found its new spy family. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi have joined the cast of original franchise creator and director Robert Rodriguez's reimagining for a new generation. Everly Carganilla (Yes Day, The Chair) and newcomer Connor Esterson will play the secret agents' children.
MOVIES

