BMW XM Spied With BMW's Most Offensive Grilles Yet

The future of the automotive industry is electric, or at least it seems that way. Germany and some other European nations are fighting legislation to end combustion by 2035, but if an EV-only society is truly unavoidable, automakers like BMW are trying their best to ensure that the electric experience will feel very similar to that of traditional offerings. We already know of the many performance benefits that an EV can have and we've seen some of Germany's quickest sports cars get humiliated by silent motoring, but all-out performance does not an enthusiast car make. Us gearheads require more, particularly when it comes to engagement, and BMW M CEO Frank van Meel agrees. Fortunately, is team is already looking to find ways to mimic more than just the power of a conventional car.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO