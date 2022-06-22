ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW XM Spied With BMW's Most Offensive Grilles Yet

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The BMW XM will, without a doubt, be the brand's most controversial vehicle ever. It couldn't ruffle more feathers if it tried, and although it will be toned down somewhat from the Concept XM shown to the world last year, it will still be an ungainly machine that does not deserve...

carbuzz.com

Related
Road & Track

BMW Once Built a V-8-Powered E46 M3 CSL

Over the years, BMW M has built some wild prototypes, an E30 M3 pickup and a McLaren F1-engined X5 being particular highlights. To celebrate the new M4 CSL, BMW is showing off old CSL prototypes never before seen, and the staff of Road & Track, largely composed of hopeless BMW dorks, is losing its collective minds. Just look at this M5-powered M3 CSL prototype and you'll know why.
CarBuzz.com

BMW M Will Use Motorsport To Make EVs Engaging

The future of the automotive industry is electric, or at least it seems that way. Germany and some other European nations are fighting legislation to end combustion by 2035, but if an EV-only society is truly unavoidable, automakers like BMW are trying their best to ensure that the electric experience will feel very similar to that of traditional offerings. We already know of the many performance benefits that an EV can have and we've seen some of Germany's quickest sports cars get humiliated by silent motoring, but all-out performance does not an enthusiast car make. Us gearheads require more, particularly when it comes to engagement, and BMW M CEO Frank van Meel agrees. Fortunately, is team is already looking to find ways to mimic more than just the power of a conventional car.
CarBuzz.com

BMW M Boss Reveals M4 With See-Through Hood

BMW isn't normally a company known for its crazy custom one-offs. Take Porsche, for example. There's a crazy one-off super-limited run 911 just about every other damn week. That's fine. No hate, that's Porsche's thing, and that's just fine. But when BMW does it, that makes a special one-off just that little bit more special. And who better to do that for than ex-M frontman Markus Flasch?
CarBuzz.com

Let Corvette Engineers Explain The Magic Of the Corvette Z06's Epic V8

Little by little, GM has been taking us to school on the new Corvette Z06. The brand's YouTube series called Corvette Academy covers some of the more technical aspects of the Z06 via interviews with the team that built it, including chief engineer Josh Holder, system engineer Yoon Lee, and Sports Car Racing Program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser.
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Speed Six Revived As Legendary Continuation Series

A couple of months ago, Bentley announced that it would be bringing some very special models to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Among them, the iconic Speed Six. What we didn't know at the time was that this was something of a teaser. See, towards the end of 2020, Bentley completed the construction of a continuation model based on the pre-war 4½ liter Blower of 1929, and that car was such a resounding success that the Crewe-based automaker decided to start another continuation project. As you can guess, the focus this time will be on the Speed Six and just like the Blower Continuation Series, just 12 new Speed Six recreations will be built.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model Y Is The Most American Vehicle You Can Buy

When you think of the most American vehicles money can buy, images of the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Corvette spring to mind. Both are icons in their own right, with massive fan bases and an incredible history stretching back decades. More importantly, they're world-beating products that prove the USA can build great vehicles.
Robb Report

Watch: Volocopter’s New 4-Passenger eVTOL Takes Its Maiden Flight

Click here to read the full article. Volocopter isn’t focusing all its attention on one eVTOL; it’s spreading it around. Less than two months after the VoloCity completed its maiden flight, the German air taxi start-up announced that another prototype, the VoloConnect, did the same in May. The eVTOL’s first flight means the company has now distinct aircrafts currently undergoing testing in the air. The VoloConnect, which was first unveiled in May of last year, is a fixed-wing aircraft powered by six lifting electric motors and rotors and a pair of propulsive fans. In a video posted online Tuesday you can see...
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

The Total Cost of Owning an Electric Car Is Its Secret Weapon

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. If you're waiting for longer range, faster charging and lower sticker prices before buying an EV,...
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Celebrates 112th Anniversary In Style

Alfa Romeo is one of the most well-known Italian car brands of all time and holds a special place in the hearts of gear heads across the globe. As they say, you're not a true car guy if you haven't owned at least one Alfa. This year, the manufacturer is celebrating its 112th anniversary on June 24, and is planning for a truly global celebration. The Arese Museum, home to some of the most iconic Alfa Romeo cars ever made, is hosting a weekend of special events, and on Sunday, 26 June, the Alfa Romeo Giulia's 60th birthday will also be celebrated. Born four years before the start of World War One, Alfa Romeo has seen its fair share of ups and downs, and after 112 years on the scene, the brand is preparing to return to its sporting roots.
Motorious

Barn Find Plymouth Superbird Rescued

The little Bird is finally going to get the love it deserves…. You might absolutely love Plymouth Superbirds, the homologation specials which dominated NASCAR along with the Dodge Charger Daytonas for a hot minute. If that’s the case, you might be wondering what kind of monster would abuse one of these amazing machines, shoving it in a garage with a bunch of other stuff, leaving it partially disassembled and rotting for years on end. Well, that’s the story we bring to you today via Auto Archeology, because this ’70 Plymouth Superbird has been sitting since about 1986.
The Independent

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear. A vehicle thought to have been shifted into park may actually be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims. The company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27. Read More Rwanda: Preparation for next flight ‘begins now’
CarBuzz.com

Why Didn't The Ford Maverick Get The Infotainment It Deserved?

Remember the Ford 427 Concept? Revealed in 2003, the sinister-looking luxury sedan astonished onlookers with its menacing demeanor and imposing style. Even more exciting was the powertrain; a massive 7.0-liter V10 sending power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Sadly, it was never meant to be and...
CarBuzz.com

Pagani Huayra R's 9,000-RPM V12 Sounds Incredible Tearing Up Monza

Ferraris and Lamborghinis are considered exotic supercars, but we all know there are rarer breeds still. Pagani Automobili is one of the most exotic of them all, and builds cars that go beyond the definition of beauty, style and aggression. Many will remember the Zonda, and everyone is getting excited about the brand's new supercar which, according to reports, should show its face in September of 2022. In the meantime, there's one Pagani that continues to steal the show: the Huayra R, and in this video we get to see one shredding Monza racetrack to bits. This is what it's all about folks.
Autoweek.com

Bentley Revives Le Mans-Winning Speed Six

The teams at Bentley and Mulliner are working to recreate 12 Speed Six models. The Speed Six claimed back-to-back victories at Le Mans, and won the Blue Train race. These 12 Bentley Speed Six continuation cars will cost $1,839,307 at current exchange rates and are all already sold. Bentley is...
motor1.com

Supercharged Ford Mustang brings screaming American muscle to the Autobahn

This supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT is perfectly at home on the open roads of Germany. To test out this supercharged Mustang GT’s performance, AutoTopNL got behind the wheel of this yellow supercharged Ford Mustang GT and hit the Autobahn. In stock form, the Gen1 S550 Mustang GT’s 5.0-litre...
Fortune

Why India’s electric cars will eat Tesla’s lunch

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Elon Musk recently tweeted, in response to a question about its plans for India. Like some other things Musk has been saying of late, this did not reflect reality.
CarBuzz.com

Jaguar Land Rover's Pride Convoy Ready To Rock In NYC

"To avoid criticism, do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing." This gem of a quote has been attributed to both Aristotle and American publisher Elbert Hubbard, but regardless of who said it, the meaning isn't lost on us. One could say that many automakers have been motivated by the same sentiment over the course of Pride Month. Several, like Ford, have passionately displayed their support for the LGBTQ+ community in colorful and creative ways despite unfortunate and predictable pushback from a homophobic minority. We are 100% certain that there are more pressing concerns in the world than Ford's very awesome, Very Gay Raptor. Now, Jaguar Land Rover has announced its plans for the 2022 NYC Pride March and there's a lot to admire about what the company is doing.
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

