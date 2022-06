It was an up and down day for Britt Pavelonis as the Harrisburg native turned in a +4 in the opening round of the US Senior Open Thursday and sits tied for 64th. Pavelonis, who started his day on the back nine at at Saucon Valley Country Club, opened his round with a par 4 on No. 10. That followed back-to-back bogeys to put him at +2 on his round, but Pavelonis birdied the par-3 17th and turned in a 36.

HARRISBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO