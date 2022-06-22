District 51 Hiring A New In-House Counsel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — As they considered employing an attorney from Colorado Springs as in-house legal counsel early this year, the new board members of School District 51 sparked controversy.

In the end, they chose a local law firm, and the district has now appointed a particular attorney as an in-house counsel. Considering Tammy Eret of Hoskin, Farina, and Kempf has served as District 51’s external council for the past 12 years, the school board has approved Eret to serve as its new in-house counsel for School District 51.

John Williams, who just retired, is replaced by Eret.

