ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

District 51 Hiring A New In-House Counsel

By Estrella Bencomo
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfgli_0gIipsxy00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — As they considered employing an attorney from Colorado Springs as in-house legal counsel early this year, the new board members of School District 51 sparked controversy.

In the end, they chose a local law firm, and the district has now appointed a particular attorney as an in-house counsel. Considering Tammy Eret of Hoskin, Farina, and Kempf has served as District 51’s external council for the past 12 years, the school board has approved Eret to serve as its new in-house counsel for School District 51.

John Williams, who just retired, is replaced by Eret.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough visited VA sites in Colorado Springs Friday. Secretary McDonough stopped by the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic off of Centennial Boulveard this afternoon. He discussed the care and benefits being provided to Southern Colorado Veterans, and the issues the clinics are facing with getting and retaining employees. “Just since […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The future of Constitution Avenue is tied to PPRTA tax vote

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though many details are undecided surrounding a potential extension of Colorado Avenue to Interstate 25, just the thought alone has many residents voicing concern. Ahead of November voting, the Colorado Springs city council is deciding what issues will make it to ballots. Currently, one percent of city sales tax goes The post The future of Constitution Avenue is tied to PPRTA tax vote appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Government
fremontcountycrusader.com

Cañon City Council Receives a Sound Slap Down from Residents

Madame Mayor and her council were given a wake-up call that leaves no room for doubt on behalf of the residents they were elected to represent. Ordinance No.9, Series of 2022 was voted down by all but one city council member, even staunch homeless advocate Mayor Ashley Smith voted to cast out the proposed ordinance.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

El Paso County Republican candidate calls for big election changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican El Paso Clerk and Recorder candidate Peter Lupia says if elected–he will ask the El Paso County Commissioners to defund all dominion voting machines, and that’s not all. Colorado’s mail-in voting system developed over years to become the gold standard for other states to reach, “Colorado has always been at […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Help wanted: Colorado teachers of color

In a perfect world, kids would be colorblind. Neither their own race nor their teacher’s would matter to their education. Our hope is that society eventually will get to that point, but until it does, some of Colorado’s children of color may be looking for a role model at the head of the class. The premise of a new, potentially groundbreaking endeavor in Colorado Springs is that Black students in particular could benefit greatly if more teachers were Black, as well.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Local organizations react to Roe V. Wade decision

WATCH - Investigation into "multi-million dollar criminal organization" tied to Colorado Springs pawn shops continues. HE SAYS HE BRIEFLY PAWNED IT TO PAY OFF CREDIT CARD DEBT AND STILL HAS THE TICKET FROM THE PAWN SHOP. Updated: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT. More than 1,000 young men and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
KXRM

‘Digging In’ with Pueblo Star Journal after nearly 40 years

PUEBLO, Colo. — A community celebration and fundraiser was held for the Pueblo Star Journal (PSJ) newspaper at Watertower Place on Thursday. The journal has been resurrected by community members since its closing in 1984. Guests enjoyed local Pueblo food, art and the recently installed Steel Exhibition at the fundraiser. Vince Benavidez, a Colorado freelance […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In House Counsel#External Council#The School Board#Nexstar Media Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

Busy weekend in Colorado Springs with multiple major events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend downtown Colorado Springs will be bustling with activity thanks to multiple major events taking place from Friday to Sunday. Friday June 24: Fan Fest 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in downtown Colorado SpringsThe free 10-block street party kicks off the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with stunts performed by The post Busy weekend in Colorado Springs with multiple major events appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Coloradans to receive more money through the TABOR Refund

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Coloradans can anticipate receiving more money through the Colorado Cashback Plan, according to the Colorado Joint Budget Committee. The committee attributes the increase in cash back to Colorado's rebounding economy. On Monday, May 23, Governor Jared Polis signed the Colorado Cashback Plan into action, announcing that individuals would get a tax rebate The post Coloradans to receive more money through the TABOR Refund appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Determining impact of possible economic recession in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Economic and financial experts have varying opinions about whether the nation is headed for a recession, and how such a situation would impact Colorado. Inflation, high fuel prices and higher interest rates are among the factors cited as possibly contributing to what could be the country's first extended recession since The post Determining impact of possible economic recession in southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Police investigate homicide near El Paso County Jail Visitor Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a reported homicide southeast of Colorado Springs near the El Paso County Jail Visitor Center. Police say there is no threat to the public. Violent Crimes Detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrests have been. More details will be released as appropriate. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy