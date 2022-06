The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team did us all proud with its run in the College World Series. Although the Irish were ultimately defeated by the Texas A&M Aggies, they earned a ton of respect and acclaim by upsetting the heavyweight Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns. Aside from inaugurating the deadest of dead periods in the college sports world (which has absolutely nothing at all to do with the existence of this article), this conclusion also raises the question: which party should the Irish crash next?

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO