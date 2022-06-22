ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Pistol Shrimp Hit The Road

By John Small
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the road again for the Pistol Shrimp. The Illinois Valley...

Be Our Guest at Copper Fire in Belleville: $50 gift card for $25

ST. LOUIS – From the appetizers to the build your own burger, pizzas or sandwiches, you will leave full and happy from Copper Fire. It’s a place to work your way through the menu each time you visit. We invite you to Be Our Guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Copper Fire in Belleville. These will go fast!! Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Bands, Bars, and BBQ – get ready for Creek Fest Battle of the Bands

ST. LOUIS – For two days, head to the perfect outdoor festival called Creek Fest Battle of the Bands happening this Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville. What makes it so great? Let’s start with 15 bands you can enjoy, then get some of the area’s best BBQ, and wash it all down with any number of drinks you can get at the 5 bars that will be there! Today, we got a little taste of what’s to come from Platinum Rock Legends Band, and if you do go this weekend, see how you can help the area’s musical programs by donating funds or instruments!
BELLEVILLE, IL
One Critically Injured In Crash On Troy Road In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - One was critically injured in a serious crash on Troy Road Wednesday, June 22. An occupant in one of the vehicles sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital by helicopter, which landed in the parking lot at the corner of Governors Parkway and Troy Road.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Police investigate four-car accident in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Officials say three people were injured after a four-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Peoria Heights. Peoria Fire says they were called in to assist around 12:45 p.m. at War Memorial and Atlantic. They say they had to use the Jaws of Life to get a...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Abandoned church may meet wrecking ball after all

PEORIA, Ill. – Another former church in Peoria will not get the same restoration that the historic Scottish Rite Cathedral did. 25 News reports KDB Group is now petitioning the City of Peoria to tear down the Hale Memorial Church at Main and High Streets. KDB bought the church...
PEORIA, IL
Small plane crashes in rural Will County

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane went down Friday afternoon in rural Will County.The Peotone Fire Department was on the scene for the small plane crash south of Monee and northeast of Peotone. The closest intersection is Will Center and Eagle Lake roads, but the crash scene is next to Rock Creek and far from any road. The fire departments from the Will County communities of Manhattan and Monee also responded.A heavy tow truck was also on the scene to try to stabilize the back end of the plane's fuselage.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the plane appears to have gone down at a steep angle in a wooded area next to the creek. The engine had come loose from the firewall, and it appeared that the plane stalled out and came down at a nose-down, vertical attitude, Habermehl reported.A person was rescued after being trapped inside the wreckage, and was loaded into a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter to be taken to the U of C Medical Center.The person's condition was not immediately available.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Two rounds of showers and storms on the way

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Chances for needed rainfall return to the forecast tonight and tomorrow before we get a break from the heat and humidity early next week. Additional rain chances will be possible by the end of next week. Tonight:. Showers and storms will be possible late...
PEORIA, IL
One Person Dead In Single Vehicle Accident In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One Person is dead after a single vehicle car accident. Bloomington Police were notified of the crash at Locust Street and White Oak Road just before 1:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead, no one else was involved in the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Suspect steals police car in Collinsville

A suspect remains at large after stealing a police car overnight in Collinsville. The person, described as a white male, was picked up at a convenience store on IL 157 around midnight. At some point he wound up behind the wheel of the police car, fleeing the scene. According to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Body found in unincorporated Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body this (Friday) afternoon. The discovery was made around 1:20pm along Chain of Rocks Road near Illinois Route 157 in an unincorporated part of the county. We’ll have more information on this story as it is made available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
St. Louis man charged in Pontoon Beach burglaries

A St. Louis man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday relating to two April burglaries in Pontoon Beach. James Dunbar Jr., 18, was charged with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Alton church launching fundraiser on June 29

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will be getting some much needed love. On Wednesday, June 29, the church will kick off a yearlong fundraiser with a 6 p.m. Mass. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said.
ALTON, IL
TRAFFIC ALERT: Veterans Parkway in Bloomington reopened after crash

UPDATE (2:09 p.m.) — Police said Veterans Parkway in Bloomington has reopened after a motorcycle crash sent a person to the hospital Wednesday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Eric Davison, the driver was alive, but their condition is unknown. Police are investigating the cause of the crash...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

