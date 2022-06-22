ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandi Maxiell Responds When Accused of Obsessing over Malaysia Pargo

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
Cover picture for the articleMalaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell fell out after Brandi was fired from “Basketball Wives.”. “Basketball Wives” star Brandi Maxiell returned to the show for its tenth season. Some fans were really surprised to learn that she is no longer friends with Malaysia Pargo. When they were on the show together years...

Comments / 30

Paula Sanders
3d ago

Brandi lived in the house with Jason and didn't have a clue he was literally screwing hundreds of women right under her nose ,but she expects Malaysia to know her dad died in another state ,make it make sense

Reply(6)
35
Tasha Ellis
3d ago

she doesn't talk about her husband and child as much as she talks about Malaysia, so yes it is obsessive!! but a storyline is needed...

Reply(1)
15
Tweetie
3d ago

Pargo is moving on w/o her husband, Brandi is stuck on old story lines. Brandi had to bring her brother in to discuss what "We heard it all before" 🤔🙄

Reply(1)
9
