A violent crash sent an SUV spinning into a tree on a country road in Oneida County sending one person the hospital. The crash happened in the town of Westernville at the crossing of Stokes-Lee Center Road and Thomas Road. That's according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office who ticketed 92-year-old June Aikens of Rome with failing to yield the right or way. Deputies says the accident happened as Aikens was attempting to cross Stokes-Lee Center Road.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO