Rapper Wiz Khalifa lists sophisticated California home for $4.5 million. Take a look

By TJ Macias
 3 days ago

Cameron Thomaz, best known as “We Dem Boyz” rapper Wiz Khalifa has listed his chic, transitional modern home on the real estate market in Encino, California, for $4.495 millio n, a news release said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the musician picked up the 5,875-square-foot home in 2019 for $3.4 million, and just recently upgraded to a larger residence nearby.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom digs is subtly sleek and has an elegant floorplan and a backyard area built for entertaining. The home is nestled behind hedges.

High-end features include:

  • Grand foyer with 25-foot ceilings

  • Theater

  • Formal dining room

  • 100 bottle wine bar

  • Fireplace

  • Floor to ceiling glass pocket doors

The primary suite stands out as a relaxing oasis complete with its own bar and fridge, lounge area, custom fireplace, spa style bath and private balcony.

The Grammy-nominated Khalifa , who is also a songwriter, moved up in the hip-hop scene in 2011 with his hit “Black and Yellow,” which was an ode to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also starred with Snoop Dogg in the comedy “Mac and Devin Go to High School,” Biography reports.

The listing is held by Alan Taylor at Compass and Brian Capossela with Cap Equity.

Comments / 16

Guest
3d ago

Hope they changed the air conditioning and filtration you'll get stoned walking in the door. Man, if those walls could talk.

Reply(1)
3
