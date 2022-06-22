ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gillum faces 21-count federal indictment, proclaims innocence

By Miami Times Staff Report
miamitimesonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Black candidate for governor in Florida history, who came within a hair of beating Ron DeSantis in 2018, is now under federal indictment. The 21-count indictment accuses Andrew Gillum and another associate, Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, with conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements, according to a news release from...

www.miamitimesonline.com

