Clemson has one of the top 10 non-conference games in 2022

By Justin Robertson
 4 days ago

Although Clemson’s home schedule is marked with high-profile matchups with NC State, South Carolina and a few other ACC teams, arguably the most compelling game for the Tigers will be an out-of-conference matchup.

Playing in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 5, Clemson will take on Notre Dame in a game that could dictate the College Football Playoff (CFP) chances for both teams.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Howe , that matchup is the ninth-best non-conference game in the 2022 season.

These two teams have met just six times in their history, with Clemson leading the all-time series 4-2. However, two of those meetings came in 2020 when Notre Dame joined the ACC for one season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fighting Irish won the first meeting 47-40 in the regular season but Clemson won in the ACC title game, defeating Notre Dame by a score of 34-10. Clemson lost Venables to Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to Virginia this offseason, two key pieces of their coaching staff in recent seasons. The Tigers will look to return to the College Football Playoff in 2022 after missing out last season, snapping a six-year consecutive streak.

The Tigers didn’t square off against Notre Dame last season, but DJ Uiagalelei has experience against the Fighting Irish. Filling in for Trevor Lawrence in the first meeting in 2020, Uiagalelei had the best statistical performance of his career. He completed 65.9% of his passes for 439 yards and two touchdowns, all while the team rushed for a combined 34 yards on 33 attempts.

Both Notre Dame and Clemson will play a few tough opponents before the Nov. 5 matchup. The Fighting Irish will play at Ohio State in week one, while the Tigers will host an NC State team that is expected to be a top-20 program. With the game in South Bend taking place well into the season, it could determine which team is still alive for the CFP.

Clemson's 2023 recruiting class so far

