Kasich says ‘even clowns were embarrassed’ by Texas GOP convention

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Monday bashed the Texas Republican Party’s proposed platform, part of which claims that President Biden was not legitimately elected president and that homosexuality is an “abnormal” lifestyle.

“What happened in Texas was a clown show, and I think even clowns were embarrassed by what they saw down there,” Kasich told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

The former Republican presidential candidate, who supported Biden in 2020, said that when people who are interested in “common sense in politics” leave the political field, the “crazies” take control.

Kasich argued that extreme ideals have taken over on both sides of the aisle.

“If you let the extremes dictate who the nominees are, what the policies are, then you’re going to end up in extremes and things that don’t make sense and further polarize the country,” Kasich said.

The Texas state Republican Party received condemnations from Democrats and praise from former President Trump for approving a resolution to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The party also rebuked Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) for his involvement in creating the bipartisan gun safety legislation and declared support for methods to “convert” LGBT individuals.

Texas GOP communications director James Wesolek told The Hill on Monday that the resolution on Biden’s election is not officially part of the platform yet and passed by a voice vote. He said that delegates needed to vote on 275 proposals for the platform and that the results are expected to be counted this week.