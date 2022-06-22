ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kasich says ‘even clowns were embarrassed’ by Texas GOP convention

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Monday bashed the Texas Republican Party’s proposed platform, part of which claims that President Biden was not legitimately elected president and that homosexuality is an “abnormal” lifestyle.

“What happened in Texas was a clown show, and I think even clowns were embarrassed by what they saw down there,” Kasich told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

The former Republican presidential candidate, who supported Biden in 2020, said that when people who are interested in “common sense in politics” leave the political field, the “crazies” take control.

Kasich argued that extreme ideals have taken over on both sides of the aisle.

“If you let the extremes dictate who the nominees are, what the policies are, then you’re going to end up in extremes and things that don’t make sense and further polarize the country,” Kasich said.

The Texas state Republican Party received condemnations from Democrats and praise from former President Trump for approving a resolution to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The party also rebuked Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) for his involvement in creating the bipartisan gun safety legislation and declared support for methods to “convert” LGBT individuals.

Texas GOP communications director James Wesolek told The Hill on Monday that the resolution on Biden’s election is not officially part of the platform yet and passed by a voice vote. He said that delegates needed to vote on 275 proposals for the platform and that the results are expected to be counted this week.

Comments / 144

Russell Travis
2d ago

Dude is dead on correct. I say that as a lifelong Texan, and up until the past few years solid Republican voter. The fringe has taken over the party.

Reply(1)
80
Eric
2d ago

dead on accurate. too bad the people that need to hear what he says are screaming about fake news and attempting insurrection

Reply(5)
57
George
3d ago

would like to see Kaisch run again. I'd vote for him as a reasonable person who seems to think before he speaks.

Reply(33)
80
The Hill

