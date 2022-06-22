ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Is Brad Pitt retiring? The actor opens up about the ‘last leg’ of his career

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8Hix_0gIinze700

Brad Pitt has revealed that he is almost ready to retire from his successful career in Hollywood, following 30 years in the film industry and many acclaimed performances.

The 58-year-old actor, who is currently in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie , confessed that this is the last part of his career, talking to GQ about his plans for the future. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Brad said, explaining that “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” he asked himself.

“I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art,” he added, “I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwgif_0gIinze700 GettyImages

The star went on to say that he had a change of perspective following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life,” he shared. “I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next.”

He continued, “I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self—the beauty and the ugly — that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy.”

And while we still don’t know when the actor plans to retire, fans are excited to watch his upcoming movie ‘Bullet Train’ which is set to premiere August 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
The Independent

Simon Cowell says he ‘cannot imagine the heartbreak’ after X Factor star Tom Mann’s fiancée dies on wedding day

Simon Cowell has shared his support for The X Factor star Tom Mann, after his fiancée Dani Hampson died on their wedding day.The former contestant, who performed as part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, wrote on Instagram on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died on Saturday (18 June).The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.Posting a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie, Mann wrote that she was his “entire world”.In a statement to TMZ, Cowell, who was on the judging panel ofThe X Factor, said: “As a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
Footwear News

A Closer Look at Margot Robbie’s Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Costume

Click here to read the full article. New photos of Margot Robbie on the set of “Barbie” have everyone swooning and excited for the upcoming live-action film. If these photos were a shock to you, here’s the deal: Robbie is playing Barbie in the new film that will be directed by Greta Gerwig. That’s right — this rendition of the childhood doll will be directed by the Oscar-nominated director behind “Little Women” and “Ladybird.” While Robbie will be playing the leading role, Ryan Gosling has stepped in to fill the role of Ken. If that alone isn’t enough to pique your...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Blended Family Album Ahead of Split: Movie Premieres, Music Videos and More

Full house! Kelly Clarkson loved sharing her family of six’s sweetest moments on social media ahead of her and husband Brandon Blackstock's June 2020 split. The Voice judge and the talent manager tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2013 after two years of dating. Blackstock already shared two children, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife, Melissa […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks Fans Express Concern for His Health After Video Comes Out From ‘Elvis’ Movie Tour Speech

Though the Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, hasn’t yet hit theaters, it’s already been a resounding success. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the semi-biographical film received an unbelievable 12-minute standing ovation. The Elvis stars then set out on a promotional tour to build even more excitement for the coming June 24 release.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Elvis': Is the Musical Biopic Streaming or in Theaters?

At the peak of his prime, Elvis Presley was arguably the biggest performing artist in the world and the undisputed King of Rock and Roll. He was more than a musician; he was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. It’s then no surprise that a musical biographical film centered around his life is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie Hits Back At Brad Pitt's Lawsuit Over Their French Winery: It's 'A False Narrative,' Insider States

Angelina Jolie is fighting back against her ex Brad Pitt after he filed documents over their French winery. The actor, 58, claimed that Jolie, 47, is intentionally hurting him by selling her stake in the company. "Mr. Pitt's lawsuit against Ms. Jolie is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has still not been made public," an insider now told People. "After the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy