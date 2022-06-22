Is Brad Pitt retiring? The actor opens up about the ‘last leg’ of his career

Brad Pitt has revealed that he is almost ready to retire from his successful career in Hollywood, following 30 years in the film industry and many acclaimed performances.

The 58-year-old actor, who is currently in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie , confessed that this is the last part of his career, talking to GQ about his plans for the future. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Brad said, explaining that “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” he asked himself.

“I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art,” he added, “I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”

GettyImages

The star went on to say that he had a change of perspective following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life,” he shared. “I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next.”

He continued, “I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self—the beauty and the ugly — that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy.”

And while we still don’t know when the actor plans to retire, fans are excited to watch his upcoming movie ‘Bullet Train’ which is set to premiere August 5.