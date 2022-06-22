ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several of the worst-run cities in the US are in California, study says. See the list

By Maddie Capron
California cities might not be the best-run in the country, a new study said.

WalletHub has released its latest rankings of the “Best- & Worst- Run Cities in America,” and several California cities didn’t do too well.

The personal finance website looked at 150 of the largest cities in the country to determine which were being “managed best.” Experts analyzed 38 metrics that were grouped into six categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

San Francisco is the second worst-run city in the country, according to WalletHub. Only Washington, D.C., is worse.

Several other California cities ranked low. Ten cities in the state fell in the bottom 100 of WalletHub’s list.

No California cities made the top 20 list.

Huntington Beach, the best-run city in California, ranked 21st.

Although it didn’t make the top 20, the city has better quality of city services than any other in the country. It ranked the highest in that category. San Diego ranked fourth and Fremont seventh, respectfully, in that category.

Here’s where the state’s cities ranked on WalletHub’s list:

  • San Francisco: No. 149

  • Oakland: No. 143

  • Los Angeles: No. 129

  • Long Beach: No. 126

  • Riverside: No. 121

  • Fresno: No. 116

  • Sacramento: No. 115

  • Modesto: No. 111

  • Anaheim: No. 105

  • Stockton: No. 102

  • San Jose: No. 94

  • Bakersfield: No. 91

  • Fremont: No. 76

  • Santa Ana: No. 62

  • San Diego: No. 59

  • Huntington Beach: No. 21

Two cities in Idaho topped the list. Nampa, Idaho, ranked No. 1, and Boise came in second. The cities were joined by Fort Wayne, Indiana; Nashua, New Hampshire; and Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky, in the top five.

You can see the full list and WalletHub’s full category breakdown here .

DemKratscratedkKk Really
3d ago

The conservative parts of California all the people are nice and it’s not full of homeless people. Every part that the Democrats run in California is full of homeless people trash and crime. This is the same for any state that you visit. Some of the red states that Gavin Newsom was trying to point out as being places full of murders, it is the democrat ran cities in the state that have the murders.

Dane Daniels
3d ago

All Progressive run cities. I was born in SF and lived there 50 year. It was a beautify wondrous place. Then I witnessed it’s decline into madness. I couldn’t stand to watch it any more and left 17 years ago. I went back a few times to visit and was in horror over the condition of the city. I’ll never go back.

Javier Zamora
3d ago

Gee, I guess this proves that Democrats can run anything, into the ground that is. I guess that the United States is next on the list.

