ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gun debate missing from Texas hearings on Uvalde shooting

By JIM VERTUNO and JAKE BLEIBERG
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTOdK_0gIimJ3A00
Texas School Shooting Women with Moms Demand Action gather outside the Texas Senate Chamber as the second day of a hearing begins, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The hearing is in response to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where two teachers and 19 students were killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The first public hearings in Texas looking into the Uvalde school massacre have focused on a cascade of law enforcement blunders, school building safety and mental health care with only scant mentions of the shooter's AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gun reform.

A day after the head of the Texas state police called the law enforcement response to the May 24 slaughter an "abject failure," Texas senators on Wednesday turned their attention to mental health funding for schools and a shortage of counselors and mental health providers.

So far, lawmakers and witnesses at the hearings in the Texas Capitol have barely mentioned the gun debate. During one of the few times it did come up, Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez asked Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, whether the attacker could have done as much damage with a bat, knife or revolver.

“No,” McCraw said.

The bungled response to the attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary has infuriated the nation, and a recent wave of deadly mass shootings has renewed a push for more gun laws.

By week's end, the U.S. Senate could pass new legislation that would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers and require more sellers to conduct background checks.

The hearing Wednesday in Texas had barely started when lawmakers not on the committee sparred over what guns should be allowed in the state Capitol, where handguns are, and rifles are not. Rep. Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat, tweeted that lawmakers should “be real about our ability to keep public safe from AR-15s.” Briscoe Cain, one of the most conservative members of the House, replied that long rifles “should not be banned at the Capitol.”

Outside the Texas Senate chamber, nearly two dozen members of the gun control group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America lined the entry way, holding signs criticizing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and urging lawmakers to consider new restrictions on gun sales and ownership.

“We are tired of these do-nothing committees and roundtables that have been happening after every mass shooting in Texas,” said Melanie Greene of Austin. “They talk about what went wrong and it's usually everything but guns. We’re tired of all the talk and we want some action.”

The group wants lawmakers to consider raising the age of gun ownership from 18 to 21 years old, background checks on all gun sales and a ‘red flag’ law to allow authorities to take weapons from those deemed to be a danger. The gunman at Robb Elementary was an 18-year-old former student, Salvador Ramos.

Greene is not optimistic. “This committee is a dog-and-pony show. It’s performative political theater. But we’re not going to give up,” Greene said.

Texas doesn’t require a permit to carry a long rifle like the one used in Uvalde. Last year, lawmakers made it legal for anyone 21 and older to carry a handgun in public without a license, background check or training.

The state's Republican-dominated legislature has spent the last decade chipping away at restrictions on handguns even as Texas suffered a series of mass shootings that have left more than 85 dead in the past five years — an El Paso Walmart, a church in Sutherland Springs, at Santa Fe High School outside Houston and in the West Texas oil country.

Republican Sen. Bob Hall tried to steer the opening hearing away from any talk about guns.

“It doesn’t take a gun. This man had enough time to do it with his hands, or a baseball bat. And so it’s not the gun, it’s the person,” Hall said Tuesday.

Sen. Royce West, one of the Senate panel’s few Democrats to raise the issue of gun control, said that “without having a discussion about those rights and limits associated therewith, this will be an incomplete discussion.”

Still, it's the delays and mistakes in the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School that are the focus of federal, state and local investigations.

The state's public safety chief said Tuesday that police had enough officers and firepower at the school to stop Ramos three minutes after he entered the building but they instead waited more than an hour before storming the classroom and killing him.

McCraw outlined a series of missed opportunities, communication breakdowns and errors based on an investigation that has included roughly 700 interviews. He also directed much of the blame at Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief who McCraw said was the commander in charge.

Arredondo, who testified Tuesday at a closed-door hearing of a Texas House committee, has said he didn't consider himself in charge and assumed someone else had taken control. He has declined repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Uvalde’s mayor pushed back on McCraw’s casting blame on Arredondo, saying the Department of Public Safety has repeatedly put out false information about the shooting and glossed over the role of its own officers.

Public pressure has grown for state and local officials to release more information.

On Wednesday, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, filed a lawsuit seeking to force the Texas Department of Public Safety to turn over its records related to its investigation into the shooting. The victims’ families “deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day,” a lawyer for the Democrat wrote in the suit.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press writer John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed to this report.

___

Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Uvalde victim's sister pleads for tougher gun laws in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Well before the sun came up Thursday, Jazmin Cazares sat on her sister’s bed and wept for the 9-year-old killed in the Uvalde school rampage one month ago. Then the teenager with purple-streaked hair got up for the four-hour drive to the...
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

2 GOP congressmen in Mississippi at risk of defeat in runoff

MAGEE, Miss. — (AP) — Congressional primary runoffs with incumbents are rare in Mississippi. This year, two of the state's Republican representatives are fighting to keep their jobs in runoffs against challengers from their own party. U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo is seeking a seventh term and was considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDBO

Texas school shooting: Uvalde High School graduating class honors victims

UVALDE, Texas — A month after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, a somber graduation ceremony was held at Uvalde High School on Friday night. The 288 graduates, wearing dark red gowns, honored the 19 students and two teachers who were killed when a gunman opened fire on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, KSAT-TV reported.
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

'Loving' boy last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — (AP) — Like millions of 10-year-olds, Uziyah Sergio Garcia loved video games, swimming and trampolines. He was also a natural at football, taking to it seamlessly when he and his grandfather started tossing the ball together over spring break. “Such a fast little boy...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sutherland Springs, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WDBO

Dems hope to harness outrage, sadness after abortion ruling

YARDLEY, Pa. — (AP) — The shock quickly turned to sadness for Victoria Lowe. The 37-year-old lawyer, working outside a cafe in suburban Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said she couldn't believe the Supreme Court stripped away the constitutional right to abortion that women have had her entire life. She started to cry.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WDBO

Without abortion, pregnancy aid programs face surge in demand

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade has set the stage for a major test of public and private pregnancy support programs that abortion rights opponents have touted for decades. “This is not the moment to celebrate. I'm not celebrating,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

New Mexico election drama has roots in wider county movement

SANTA FE, New Mexico — (AP) — A rural New Mexico county's initial refusal to certify its primary election results sent ripples across the country last week, a symbol of how even the most elemental functions of democracy have become politicized pressure points amid the swirl of lies stemming from the 2020 presidential outcome.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
WDBO

Guns in paradise: Ruling could undo strict Hawaii carry law

HONOLULU — (AP) — Megan Kau takes occasional weeklong hunting trips to the Hawaiian island of Lanai, where she enjoys watching the sunrise and hearing the distant rustle of deer and mouflon sheep in the tropical wilderness, a rifle ready at her side. As a gun owner, she...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Gun Control#West Texas#Texas House#Violent Crime#Democratic#The U S Senate#Capitol
WDBO

Alaska Supreme Court ruling keeps Sweeney off House ballot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court on Saturday upheld a lower court’s ruling that will keep Republican Tara Sweeney off the ballot for the August special election in Alaska’s U.S. House race. In a brief written order, the high court said it affirmed...
ALASKA STATE
WDBO

Nevada counties review election results amid false claims

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — We could change the dateline now to GOLDFIELD, Nev. since John is there, add to the contributed line. ‘AP photographer John Locher contributed from Goldfield, Nevada’ ... and add SSonner to the Byline. Dozens of residents urged commissioners in Nevada's two largest...
NEVADA STATE
WDBO

Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision 'victory for white life'

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.”. Miller's spokesman said the Illinois Republican had intended to say the...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
WDBO

Feds seize meth worth more than $4 million at Texas cargo facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility in Texas. According to a news release, the officers encountered a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, inside which they discovered 1,200 individually wrapped packages containing suspected meth. The June 17...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Graduating Uvalde High School class remembers slain children

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Almost 300 high school seniors received their diplomas Friday in Uvalde in the shadow of the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two children 5 1/2 weeks earlier. The red-gowned Uvalde High School seniors sat in 100-degree heat at the school stadium...
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban, including offering clemency to any doctor convicted and not appointing prosecutors who would enforce the prohibition.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Recall alert: Panera ‘at-home’ Southwest corn chowder recalled

Blount Fine Foods announced on Friday that it is voluntarily recalling Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder due to an undeclared wheat allergen. In a news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the Fall River, Massachusetts, company is recalling 2,569 cases of the 16-ounce product. The product is...
FALL RIVER, MA
WDBO

Colorado wind turbine found snapped in half

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Colorado were called to an unusual sight: a wind turbine had snapped in half and fallen over. The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it was called out along with the Sterling Fire Department for a report of blades falling off a turbine. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a turbine had snapped in half, creating an inverted “V” shape.
FLEMING, CO
WDBO

Minnesota man arrested for allegedly trying to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly trying to send inmates drug-soaked papers, officials say. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota in a news release, Walter “Disney” Davis, 40, tried to mail six letters to inmates on April 12, 2021, which included news articles printed “on high-quality Strathmore cotton papers soaked in MDMB-4en-PINACA.” MDMB-4en-PINACA is a synthetic cannabinoid substance that leads to hallucinations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy